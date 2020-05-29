NNBW Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes profile: The Human Resources Connection (HRC, Ltd.)

Karyn Jensen is owner of HRC, Ltd.

Courtesy photo

The Human Resources Connection (HRC, Ltd.) Location: 401 Ryland Street, Suite 301, Reno, NV 89502 Name(s) of Owners: Karyn Jensen How Long Have You Been In Business: 15 years Learn more: Website: thehumanresourceconnection.com Facebook: @hrcltd LinkedIn: @linkedin.com/in/karynjensen

EDITOR’S NOTE: On April 7, the NNBW launched the “Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes” as a way to support local businesses in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the Sweepstakes in April, May and June, we’ll be featuring each of our business partners in a special Q-and-A. Today, we profile The Human Resources Connection (HRC, Ltd.).

NNBW: Tell us about your business and some of the most important services you provide?

Answer: The Human Resource Connection (HRC, Ltd.) assists local companies and businesses with implementing visionary projects to recruit, retain and develop efficient human resources departments. HRC, Ltd., offers services including auditing of current human resource departments for compliance and effectiveness, acting as your in-house human resource department and developing policies and procedures that fit your company’s needs.

NNBW: What are some of the key things your business does to ensure premium levels of customer service?

Answer: Our team of experts offers vast knowledge and experience in human resources and customer service. Led by my 20 years of experience in the industry, we provide customized plans and services to each client. Whether they are interested in creating an employee handbook, are looking for leadership training, require assistance auditing I-9 forms or developing their recruitment process, my team and I are able to create a tailored plan for businesses to assist them with their human resources needs. We are passionate about human resources and understand the importance of an efficient HR department. We enjoy sharing this passion with other local businesses and companies by helping them reach their full potential.

NNBW: What makes Northern Nevada such a great place to own and operate a business?

Answer: Northern Nevada is a great place to operate my business and raise my family. It’s exciting to see the growth our community and region has experienced throughout the years and I look forward to the future. I am proud and honored to work with other businesses supporting our economy and being able to have a safe and active place to raise my two daughters. Northern Nevada values community. Time and time again I have seen local businesses supporting one another and the community and that makes it such an awesome place to operate a business.

NNBW: As a local business owner, why do you feel it’s important to give back to the community?

Answer: My company cares tremendously for our community. I serve on the executive board as Treasurer and Secretary for Crisis Support Services of Nevada (CSSNV), along with being a volunteer for the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR). It’s important to give back as much as you can to the community. I am also a past in-kind donor, offering my professional expertise to The Discovery – Terry Lee Wells Nevada Discovery Museum. Additionally, I have been an active member of the Northern Nevada Human Resource Association (NNHRA) for more than 20 years. I am the current College Relations Director, have served as Past President, President and President-Elect from 2016-2018 and Vice President of Membership in 2015 for the organization. This community has provided me so much support throughout my career and personal life here that I strive to give back in any way I can.

NNBW: What are you doing to support other local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer: I wanted to assist other local business owners and professionals in the northern Nevada community by providing information and changes from various industries. Together with Western Industrial Nevada (WIN), we created “From Crisis to Control, Resources To Protect Your Business In The Face of COVID-19.” This ongoing, virtual series allows community members to submit confidential questions through the webinar software to the panel of local experts in the areas of employment law, human resources, business strategy, employee benefits, marketing and finance. Every Monday at 11:00 am, we invite the northern Nevada business community to be a part of this conversation and provide them with the resources they need to navigate this crisis. In addition, as a result of this pandemic, a lot of businesses and employees are experiencing unprecedented changes within their companies and industries. We have seen certain industries come to a standstill because of COVID-19 and many businesses and employees have human resources related questions. HRC, Ltd., is working diligently to provide our clients with the most up to date, and accurate information we can to ensure their employees and companies are operating properly. During difficult times, it’s important to support and care for one another. The northern Nevada region has experienced challenging times before, but we came together to support one another and our community. I am proud of our community that we are continuing to do that now.