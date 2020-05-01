NNBW Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes profile: The Liberty Group of Nevada

Brad and Hollie Bottoset are owners of The Liberty Group of Nevada, LLC.

The Liberty Group of Nevada, LLC Location: 819 Riverside Drive, Reno, NV 89503 Name(s) of Owners: Brad and Hollie Bottoset How Long Have You Been In Business: 15 years Learn more: Website: thelibertygroupofnevada.com Facebook: @TheLibertyGroupofNV LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/the-liberty-group-of-nevada

EDITOR’S NOTE: On April 7, the NNBW launched the “Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes” as a way to support local businesses in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the Sweepstakes in April and May, we’ll be featuring each of our business partners in a special Q-and-A. Today, we profile the The Liberty Group of Nevada.

NNBW: Tell us about your business and some of the most important services you provide?

Answer: The commitment and dedication to our clients, coupled with our broad experience, makes The Liberty Group of Nevada northern Nevada’s most professional Business Brokerage firm. Our goal is to make the process of buying or selling your business an informed and pleasurable experience, with no surprises. We are at the forefront of contributing to the local economy. Through the transactions of buying or selling a business, we have first-hand knowledge of local economic changes. Whether a client is selling or purchasing a business, we use our skills and industry knowledge to increase the value of all our client’s businesses and the northern Nevada market.

NNBW: What are some of the key things your business does to ensure premium levels of customer service?

Answer: The Liberty Group of Nevada business brokers have all either owned, managed, and or sold a variety of businesses and therefore understand the importance of providing top notch customer service. We believe that a fair evaluation, full disclosure of facts, and professional handling of all matters through the close of escrow are crucial to successfully buying or selling a business. One of our core values is “Doing the right thing for our clients”. Having each of our employees believe and practice this core value with each client has helped us implement that superior customer service we are dedicated to providing. Whether the client is interested in buying or selling a business, maintaining or increasing the value of their current business, we share our knowledge for the best course of action for each client.

NNBW: What makes Northern Nevada such a great place to own and operate a business?

Answer: Northern Nevada has been a great home to us, both personally and professionally. The growth that our community has experienced over the last few years has attracted many dynamic businesses and business owners that we have had the honor of working with.

NNBW: As a local business owner, why do you feel it’s important to give back to the community?

Answer: As a company we believe in helping the community and feel that it’s our duty as a local business to assist in supporting other local businesses and those in need. Giving back is essential to improving the place that we all call home and if everyone does their part, we can only hope to continue developing our great city and its people.

NNBW: What are you doing to support other local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic?Answer: We believe in supporting our current and former clients. For example, we are making a point to buy gift cards and take-out dinners from some local restaurants we have helped sell along with contracting services from recent contractor clients. As landlords, we have extended rent abatements to tenants. And for the greater community — we are taking the concept of social distancing quite seriously.