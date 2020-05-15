NNBW Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes profile: Total Home Experience

Katie Coombs is owner of Total Home Experience.

Courtesy photo

Total Home Experience Location: N/A Name(s) of Owners: Katie Coombs How Long Have You Been In Business: 2 years Learn more: Website: totalhomeexperience.org Facebook: @totalhomeexperience

EDITOR’S NOTE: On April 7, the NNBW launched the “Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes” as a way to support local businesses in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the Sweepstakes in April, May and June, we’ll be featuring each of our business partners in a special Q-and-A. Today, we profile Total Home Experience.

NNBW: Tell us about your business and some of the most important services you provide?

Answer: Total Home Experience is a home concierge business, offering home cleanings, organizational projects, lawn trimming and maintenance services, moving assistance and more. We also offer senior assistance packages (replacing air filters, changing light bulbs, cleaning fridges, etc.) for individuals who may need extra help maintaining their homes. At this point in time, we are focused on keeping home residences clean as well as small and mid-size businesses. We’ve also begun junk and clutter removal services; removing items from individuals residences and hosting them until they can either be donated after sanitization or taking items to the landfill. All of this can be done while keeping our customers and our team members safe.

NNBW: What are some of the key things your business does to ensure premium levels of customer service?

Answer: All of our clients can expect to have their questions answered the same day they call. If they need services, they will hear from someone the same day they request them and have an appointment established. If a client is not 100% satisfied, we will return to the job site at no additional charge to meet with the client and go over any questions or concerns. We value our clients and appreciate their loyalty and referrals that result from the high level of customer service we provide.

NNBW: What makes Northern Nevada such a great place to own and operate a business?

Answer: The owner of Total Home Experience was born and raised in Reno and knows all the amazing things about the community. It’s a great place to raise a family in all of the seasons and still has that small town feel with so much to do! I can’t imagine a better place to be in business.

NNBW: As a local business owner, why do you feel it’s important to give back to the community?

Answer: Small businesses in Reno help each other all of the time. We support each other and we also support the local charities and sports teams. We have grown up with each other and now we are watching our children grow up together too. I can’t imagine not giving back to the community that has given so much to me. Whether times are good or there are challenges, we all need to support each other and the community as a whole.

NNBW: What are you doing to support other local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer: Right now we’re offering services at the lowest possible pricing. While many businesses have their doors shut, that doesn’t mean they aren’t collecting dust or accumulating filth. We’re offering cleaning services at very fair pricing to ensure these businesses can safely open their doors once it’s time to do so, or making sure those businesses that are essential don’t lose any sanitization opportunities while many bigger companies have been co-opted to help keep larger medical facilities clean. Plus, we’re doing everything we can to keep our team on staff. When we can pay our staff, it means many dollars are still getting spent in our local economy to help other businesses stay afloat. We’re all in this together, and Total Home Experience is doing everything we can to help our employees as well as the other small businesses handle the day to day challenges of COVID-19.