NNBW Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes profile: Urban Market

Dale and Denise Barcomb are owners of Urban Market in downtown Reno.

Courtesy Urban Market

Urban Market Location: 303 3rd St., Suite 120, Reno, NV 89501 Name(s) of Owners: Dale and Denise Barcomb How Long Have You Been In Business: 2.5 years Learn more: • Website: umreno.com • Facebook: @UrbanMarketReno • Instagram: @theumreno

EDITOR’S NOTE: On April 7, the NNBW launched the “Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes” as a way to support local businesses in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the Sweepstakes, we’ll be featuring each of our business partners in a special Q-and-A. Today, we profile Reno’s Urban Market.

Urban Market

NNBW: Tell us about your business and some of the most important services you provide?

Answer: The Urban Market, affectionately known as “UM,” is downtown Reno’s only grocery market. We carry approximately 2,000 different products from traditional grocery to specialty products, and we feature over 50 different local brands. At UM, we have a full-service espresso/smoothie bar that serves as a beer/wine bar. We stock over 120 different beers and over 70 wines. We have indoor and [limited] outdoor bistro seating. We offer free wifi and power stations for people to work, meet a friend and/or charge up. We have a grab n’ go hot food menu and are very close to the launch of our new deli in April. We also recently purchased the Napa-Sonoma Grocery gourmet gift basket business and now stock beautiful and delicious gourmet gift baskets. We currently have delivery for the gift baskets and will add delivery of groceries and deli foods as well as catering to our repertoire in the near future. Lastly, we are a great space to host an event, as circumstances permit. UM is a fun place to shop and visit!

NNBW: What are some of the key things your business does to ensure premium levels of customer service?

Answer: We are acutely focused on creating a positive experience for each of our guests. It’s not just about selling something or shopping. We are all about the experience. We want our clientele to look forward to coming to visit us, and we look forward to greeting them each and every time. We regard our neighborhood as our “fUMily” and invest our energies getting to know them and catering to their specific needs and wants. We maintain a high level of cleanliness along with a broad selection of product for choice. We ask our guests via a suggestion box, what else would they like us to stock? And then we evaluate and stock it! We listen to new suggestions and end up making changes — as an example, the new deli we are adding. We are expanding our product selection and expect to add catering and delivery to our list of services as well. We also have a loyalty program that rewards repeat guest visits. And in April, we are doubling the reward in half the purchases. Big win!

NNBW: What makes Northern Nevada such a great place to own and operate a business?

Answer: Outside of everything … well, everything! We have a most remarkable and caring community of citizens. We have this glorious environment with fantastic weather. We are so close to some of the most extraordinary natural gifts such as Lake Tahoe, the Sierra, the Truckee River, the deserts, endless wilderness and much more. We have all the amenities one needs to live a rich, satisfying and fulfilling life. There isn’t a thing missing!

NNBW: As a local business owner, why do you feel it’s important to give back to the community?

Answer: There is no greater satisfaction in life than to give to those who are facing or have fallen upon difficult times. Giving is a tremendous reward for the soul and benefits all those who participate in not only the giving, but also the receiving. Focusing on something greater than oneself is infinitely more gratifying and makes a better community for all. A rising tide lifts all boats, and giving is the water that elevates our community boat.

NNBW: What are you doing to support other local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer: We carry over 50 local brands in our store, so by shopping at The Urban Market, not only does a guest support us as a local business, but they have the opportunity to support other local businesses by what they purchase. It is a wonderful win/win/win for everyone. We are also ordering take-out from other small businesses and buying gift cards to help other small businesses survive. Together we can weather this storm.