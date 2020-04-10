NNBW Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes profile: Western Title Company

Chad Felix is vice president of sales and marketing at Western Title Company.

EDITOR’S NOTE: On April 7, the NNBW launched the “Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes” as a way to support local businesses in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the Sweepstakes in April and May, we’ll be featuring each of our business partners in a special Q-and-A. Today, we profile Reno-based Western Title Company.

NNBW: Tell us about your business and some of the most important services you provide?

Answer: Western Title is one of the largest providers of title insurance in Northern Nevada, and also one of Nevada’s oldest companies. Since its founding by our predecessors in 1902, Western Title has proudly provided title and escrow services to homebuyers and sellers with care and confidence. In short, Western Title protects property rights for Nevadan homeowners with six convenient locations in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, Storey, Humboldt, Pershing and Lander County.

NNBW: What are some of the key things your business does to ensure premium levels of customer service?

Answer: Western Title Company is 70+ people strong, including customer service, title officers, experienced commercial and residential escrow staff, business development, and management, all of which are dedicated to serving the homebuyer and seller’s needs. Each and every person has access to state-of-the-art software to aid our clients.

At Western Title, our strength is our people.

NNBW: What makes Northern Nevada such a great place to own and operate a business?

Answer: How growth has not affected the small town feel. Our community is there for one another during good times and bad. The loyalty and “hand shake” is still the core of our business and community.

NNBW: As a local business owner, why do you feel it’s important to give back to the community?

Answer: If we did not give back to our community during good and bad times, then we could not call ourselves a community. As humans, we strive to do better for ourselves but cannot accomplish this if we do not help others around us. It is not just about a company writing a check. It is about our employees being engaged and donating time and money. That is the foundation of Western Title and who we are.

NNBW: What are you doing to support other local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer: Lunch for staff from local restaurants. Buying as many of our supplies locally as possible.