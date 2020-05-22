NNBW Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes profile: Wild River Grille

Wild River Grille is located at 17 S. Virginia St., Reno.

Courtesy photo

Wild River Grille Location: 17 S. Virginia St., Reno NV 89501 Name(s) of Owners: Chuck and Jan Shapiro How Long Have You Been In Business: 12 years Learn more: Website: wildrivergrille.com Facebook: @WildRiverGrille Twitter: @WildRiverGrille Instragram: @WildRiverGrilleReno

EDITOR’S NOTE: On April 7, the NNBW launched the “Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes” as a way to support local businesses in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the Sweepstakes in April, May and June, we’ll be featuring each of our business partners in a special Q-and-A. Today, we profile Wild River Grille.

NNBW: Tell us about your business and some of the most important services you provide?

Answer: We are a full service bar and restaurant located on the River Walk in Downtown Reno. We serve upscale food, fine wine, and unique cocktails in a casual and relaxed setting. The Wild River Grille is known for its beautiful large outdoor patio in the summer months with live local musicians performing every night and for its support of the Arts. Wild River Grille is also a gathering spot for a diverse clientele. We cater to locals, large groups, special occasions, visitors from all around the world, and everyone in between all while showcasing the amazing and vibrant Downtown Reno. Wild River Grille’s patio is also dog friendly and we support several local animal organizations as well.

NNBW: What are some of the key things your business does to ensure premium levels of customer service?

Answer: We hire only the best people and they are well trained. Our family of employees have a sense of belonging and we share a common commitment. All of our team members care about the experience that they provide to our guests. If there ever is a problem, we will do whatever it takes to make it right. In short, we are a family here at Wild River Grille and we welcome our guests to become part of our family as well.

NNBW: What makes Northern Nevada such a great place to own and operate a business?

Answer: Northern Nevada is our home and we take pride in doing our part to make it great. There is a wide variety of people and clientele that sustain the businesses here. The University of Nevada, Reno, and special events such as Artown, Burning Man and Hot August Nights all create large numbers of visitors and sustain the locals. Performing arts theaters and the Nevada Museum of Art all contribute to a culturally rich area, enhancing quality of life. Businesses are flocking to the area which grows a high quality customer base.

NNBW: As a local business owner, why do you feel it’s important to give back to the community?

Answer: As stated previously, there are a lot of uniquely different components that help northern Nevada possess such a thriving quality of life. Each one of these factors need our support just as much as we need theirs. Whether it be supporting to fund local non-profit animal organization and artists or welcoming the plethora of phenomenal special events that only northern Nevada provides, it is important for any business to give back to a community that has allowed small businesses to thrive. That is why we here at Wild River Grille strive to give back to our wonderful community as much as we can. A couple of ways we do this is by purchasing merchandise from fellow local businesses; by funding local artists and the arts in general through donations or by providing outlets; and by donating our time to help local causes such as clean-up of our beloved Truckee River.

NNBW: What are you doing to support other local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer: During this unprecedented time, we are supporting local entities by lending them a helping hand. We do this by donating food to industry employees directly affected by the pandemic. We are also still donating funds to local non-profits and the arts. Lastly, we are allowing local artists to use our platform to reach out for support of their own.