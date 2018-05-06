NNBW to honor Top-10 Women Of Exemplary Achievement

RENO, Nev. — The Northern Nevada Business Weekly's inaugural Sierra Nevada Powerful Women Awards is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 30, at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno.

The event aims to bring the community together to recognize the contribution of the Top-20 Powerful Women to their professions, philanthropy and community.

Additionally, the NNBW's 2018 Editors Choice Top-10 Women Of Exemplary Achievement will be honored. The Editors Choice Top-10 puts the spotlight on women with powerful voices. These women have made it in their respective fields — often traveling through uncharted territories — by overcoming barriers and beating the odds to reach their goals.

They're not only women of achievement, they also welcome the role of cultivating the next generation of leaders and giving back to their community.

The Top-10 Women Of Exemplary Achievement were selected by NNBW editors and publishers based on accomplishments and commitment to the region.

These women are leaders in government, research institutions, philanthropy, academia and business with a unifying hallmark of cultivating organizational excellence with a heart-centered focus.

Although far from the limelight, their passion and work inspires all who know them, and they are role models for many in Northern Nevada.

The below Top-10, listed in no particular order, will be honored at the May 30 Sierra Nevada Powerful Women Awards event. Don't have tickets yet? Be sure to visit the event page at nnbw.com/powerful-women-awards to RSVP and learn more.

2018 Editors Choice Top-10 Women Of Exemplary Achievement

Dr. Kristen Averyt: President, Desert Research Institute

Stephanie Kruse: Founder, KPS3 Marketing

Hillary Schieve: Mayor, city of Reno

Nancy McCormick: Senior VP Retention, Expansion and Workforce Development, Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN)

Pamela Czyz: CEO, Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada

Dr. Karin Hilgersom: President, Truckee Meadows Community College

Liza Maupin: CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada

Mary Simmons: VP of External Affairs, NV Energy

Marily Mora: President/CEO, Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority

Joey Orduna Hastings: CEO, National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges