NNBW to unveil new website Tuesday morning

On Tuesday, Feb. 2, the Nevada News Group will unveil new websites for its publications.

The website transition for Northern Nevada Business Weekly, Nevada Appeal and The Record-Courier will take place starting at 9 a.m. PDT.

Our websites are expected to maintain functionality during the transition as a majority of the work takes place behind the scenes, but it’s likely some issues may arise. As such, the new nnbw.com website may not be accessible for short periods of time Tuesday morning.

Apologies in advance for any inconveniences this may cause.

Once live, the new-look NNBW website will host many of the same features, including daily business news, links to special sections and magazines, a classifieds marketplace and access to e-editions of the print publication.

One thing that won’t be the same is we have discontinued comments through Facebook. Commenting will still be allowed on the new site, but subscribers must be logged in to participate.

Speaking of subscribers, as part of the new website launch, we will once again charge a small fee to access our content (we lifted our paywall in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic to ensure important content during the ongoing health crisis was easily accessible).

Nearly a year later, it’s time to bring back the paywall. Newspapers and media are essential business, and despite various cutbacks over the past several months due to the pandemic, we continue to publish content on a regular basis.

That said, we do expect to experience some technical issues with the launch of the new website and its subscriber-login functionality, so for the short-term, we will keep our stories free to read without an account.

We ask for patience as we work through these issues.

If you have feedback or any questions or concerns, please email us at websites@nevadanewsgroup.com.