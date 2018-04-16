NNBW unveils Top 40 Sierra Nevada Powerful Women finalists

If You Go

RENO, Nev. — Over the last decade, an increasing number of women have taken seats at the executive tables throughout northwestern Nevada. They have founded new businesses from trending retail to high technology. They lead multi-million dollar corporations, healthcare companies, nonprofits and governmental bodies.

The voice of women in leadership has never been louder. The time is right to recognize the powerful women leading the way.

Readers of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly responded enthusiastically to the publication's first-ever Sierra Nevada Powerful Women contest in February and March — individuals using 7,350 unique email addresses cast 11,968 votes for 161 female nominees.

Now the NNBW is proud to announce the Top 40 Sierra Nevada Powerful Women finalists. They include women from a broad variety of professions representing communities throughout the region.

On May 30, the list will be further refined with the announcement of the Top 20 Sierra Nevada Powerful Women, as well as revealing the individual who received the most votes. All the women will be recognized and honored at a luncheon from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.

The event features an inspirational and educational keynote address by business owner and Reno Mayor Hillary L. Schieve, and special recognition of the next generation of powerful women — young women already making a difference.

The Top 20 Powerful Women Awards will be presented in conjunction with a new magazine — Sierra Nevada Powerful Woman — to be published May 28.

This is the first regional magazine focused on the professional women of Northern Nevada. The Top 40 nominees will be featured, along with topics including gender parity, empowerment and professional development. The publication aims to take a deep look into the interests and needs of the women shaping our region.

2018 Top 40 Sierra Nevada Powerful Women

The below names are listed in alphabetical order:

Karen Abowd — co-owner Café at Adele's, Carson City Supervisor, founder The Greenhouse project

Claudia Andersen — CEO, Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation

Erin Anderson — owner, Atlas Peak Advisors; volunteer SkiDUCKS nonprofit

Clara Andriola — executive director of the Reno Rodeo Foundation

Cheree Boteler — senior marketing specialist | UAS project manager, NV Energy; STEP2 volunteer

Cindy Carano — executive director of Community Relations at Eldorado Casino Resorts, philanthropist

Sharon Chamberlain — CEO of Northern Nevada HOPES

Shari Chase — founder Chase International and nonprofit Hela Bima Rice Project

Allison Clift-Jennings — co-founder and CEO, Filament

Traci Davis — superintendent of Washoe County School District

Cheraz Ecker — general manager Atlantis Casino Resort Spa

Nancy Fennell — president Dickson Realty

Valerie Glenn — CEO Glenn Group

Angila Golik — teacher Carson High School; 2015 Nevada's Best FBLA Adviser

Britton Griffith — vice president Reno Engineering Corp.; City of Reno planning commissioner

Debby Herman — senior vice president/regional manager at Nevada State Bank

Angela Handler — owner LoKa Tile; cofounder LoKa Cares; board Sparks Heritage Museum and 39 North Downtown

Gina Lopez Hill — director Brewery Arts Center

Ashley Hogan — Dayton Elementary School; Named Teacher of the Year in 2015

Melissa Holland — cofounder and executive director of Awaken

Sarah Johns — public relations, Blockchains; former KOLO 8 news anchor

Celeste Johnson — COO, The Applied Companies

Erin Krug — Microsoft Business Operations, director Global Process Management

Amy Lessinger — broker/owner RE/MAX Realty Affiliates

Doreen Mack — owner Lofty Expressions interior design; spearheaded renovation of downtown Carson City

Jennifer Rogers Markwell — investment advisor, Fidelity Investments; Girl Scouts of the Sierra board member

Debbie McCarthy — cofounder Bliss Babe magazine; owner About Town Deb

Ann Morgan — Fennemore Craig, employment and general business litigation attorney; vice chair Nevada Board of Bar Examiners; vice chair Legal Affairs Committee for Airports Council International — North America

Carol Nicholson — director of sales, Homewood Suites – Hilton; Mustang advocate

Erin Oksol, PhD — owner, Psychology of Mission

Kate Patay — owner, Patay Consulting

Shari Pheasant — founder Horse Power Strategies; EDAWN Mentor of the Year 2018

Renee Plain — CEO, In Plain Sight Marketing, LLC; boards of Partnership Carson City, Carson City Culture & Tourism Authority, Carson City Meals on Wheels, and Join Inc.

Margie Quirk — owner, Lone Mountain Veterinary Hospital

Margie Roma — senior escrow officer , First American Title

Sherry Rupert — executive director, State of Nevada Indian Commission; president, American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association.

Jessica Schneider — owner, Junkee Clothing Exchange, Visionary Reno, and Simple Ice Cream Sandwiches

Lisa Schuette — chairwoman Carson Animal Services Initiatives; board Smile for Lifetime and the Wood Family Resource Center

Carol Scott — director, Wild Horse Children's Theatre

Mena Spodobalski — founder Evoke Fitness Training Facility