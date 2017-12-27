NNHRA hosts January breakfast meeting

The Reno Area Chapter of the Northern Nevada Human Resources Association hosts its next breakfast meeting, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 from 8 to 9:45 a.m. at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.

This month’s topic is ” Employee Engagement: Big Impacts Made Easy.” Keynote speakers are Ashleigh Gunter and Tony Schweiss. Gunter is a consultant with an M.B.A. with a focus in Strategic Management and Organizational Change and a B.S. in Business Administration. Schweiss has experience in strategic planning and building teams to support change initiatives and project management.He has a bachelors honors degree in both Philosophy and Theology from the University of Notre Dame.

Cost is $30 for NNHRA members and $40 for non-members if registered by Jan. 5, 2018. Cost goes up to $40 for NNHRA members and $50 for non-members after that date. For details, go online at http://www.cvent.com/events/reno-area-january-breakfast-meeting-employee-engagement-big-impacts-made-easy-/event-summary-355f3d65c77448d194f24cb699ad2029.aspx.