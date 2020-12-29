NNRMLS donates $5,000 to Food Bank of Northern Nevada

NNRMLS CEO George Pickard met with FBNN President and CEO Nicole Lamboley in late November to present the donation.

RENO, Nev. — The Northern Nevada Regional Multiple Listing Service announced recently the donation of $5,000 to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, which will help provide nearly 15,000 meals to Nevadans in need.

Like many businesses, COVID-19 affected the way NNRMLS could conduct business in 2020, and health protocols dictated that its monthly Board of Trustees meetings be held virtually for most of the year.

According to a Dec. 15 press release from NNRMLS, during its November meeting, a trustee noted the budget for providing lunches and other meeting-related expenses for the year had remained largely unused.

“Rather than simply moving this budget item into our financial assets column, we saw it as an opportunity to give back to those less fortunate than we have been,” NNRMLS Trustee Dan Rider said in a statement.

NNRMLS staff and trustees unanimously decided the funds would be best utilized if donated to the local food bank. NNRMLS CEO George Pickard met FBNN President and CEO Nicole Lamboley in the lobby of the NNRMLS in Reno late November to present the donation.

“Thank you for all you do, on behalf of the Realtor members of the Northern Nevada Regional MLS, to fight food scarcity in our communities,” Pickard told Lamboley.

“On behalf of NNRMLS, our leadership and most importantly our members, we are grateful for the opportunity and resources that have allowed us to make this generous donation to the Northern Nevada Food Bank,” Rider added.