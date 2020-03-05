Noble Deeds applications due March 6

RENO, Nev. — Noble Studios is calling on Northern Nevada nonprofits to submit an application for the firm’s community service program, Noble Deeds, by March 6.

Each year, the Noble Deeds program provides more than $200,000 in pro bono digital marketing services to one or more Nevada nonprofits during the calendar year.

“Noble Deeds has always been a core foundation of Noble. What started as us volunteering on the Tahoe Rim Trail quickly turned into us asking ourselves what we could do to make an even bigger impact on our Nevada community,” Season Lopiccolo, COO of Noble Studios, said in a statement. “The answer was simple — put our digital skills to work for the greater good. We are excited to see which Nevada nonprofit we will work with next.”

In 2019, the agency selected the SPCA of Northern Nevada and Great Basin National Park Foundation to receive service grants, providing brand strategy, logo design, web development and more to both nonprofits.

Applicants should download the application form at noblestudios.com/company/noble-deeds and email the completed application to deeds@noblestudios.com by March 6.

The Noble Deeds committee will review all entries and begin the interview process for the top causes. The selected nonprofit will be announced on Noble Deeds Day, April 10, 2020, as dedicated by Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve last year.