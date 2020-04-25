Noble Deeds selects Green Our Planet as 2020 recipient

Green Our Planet is a 501(c)3 nonprofit conservation organization that runs one of the most comprehensive STEAM school garden programs in the U.S.

To honor Noble Deeds Day — April 10, as set forth by Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve in 2019 — Noble Studios’ philanthropic program, Noble Deeds, selected Las Vegas-based Green Our Planet to receive more than $100,000 worth of free digital marketing services in 2020.

The conservation-focused nonproft was selected from nearly 50 applications, according to an April 10 press release from Noble Studios.

“We are psyched to work with a nonprofit STEM education organization that isn’t just impacting the state of Nevada, but the country as a whole,” Season Lopiccolo, COO and co-founder of Noble Studios, said in a statement. “Their team exudes so much passion into the work they do, and we are proud to join the Obama Foundation, Tesla and many more organizations helping strengthen Green Our Planet’s ability to better educate tomorrow’s leaders in conservation and STEM for the benefit of the planet we all share.”

Green Our Planet runs the largest and one of the most comprehensive STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) school garden and hydroponics programs in the U.S.

According to Noble Studios, the organization was selected “because of its mission to increase student academic performance in STEM subjects, and to conserve and protect the environment through project-based STEM education, which includes nutrition, financial literacy and conservation education in PreK-12 schools, particularly across Nevada in Reno, Las Vegas and the rurals.”

Over the course of 2020, Noble Studios will work with Green Our Planet to create and implement a digital marketing strategy and launch a new website, among other updates.

“We were absolutely thrilled to learn that we had won the Noble Deeds Grant from Noble Studios,” Kim MacQuarrie, co-founder and co-executive director of Green Our Planet, said in a statement. “Because our organization has begun to expand nationally, we had already decided that this year we would focus the majority of our energies on marketing and branding. However, we were lacking the resources and in-house skills to do so. Now, because of the Noble Studios grant, we have the help of a seasoned organization that can really help us deliver our nonprofit STEM programming to as many students in Nevada and other states as possible.”