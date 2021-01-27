Nonprofit Spotlight: As pandemic drags on, science education at The Discovery becomes more crucial

Due to financial challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Discovery in Reno experienced a revenue shortfall of $1.5 million in 2020.

Recovery for our country and our community, from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic, continues to be slow. With every passing day, the pandemic’s toll on local nonprofit organizations that help make up the fabric of our community becomes increasingly challenging.

The Discovery, in particular, continues to face tremendous financial hardship as COVID-19 restrictions have forced us to cancel or postpone many of the programs that generate the earned revenue the museum relies on for the funding needed to operate the organization.

In 2020 alone, The Discovery faced a truly devastating impact on our mission to inspire by being the place to experience science. Due to financial challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum experienced a revenue shortfall of $1.5 million.

Thanks to our community’s generosity, to date we have raised more than $1.4 million in support of the museum’s Resiliency Fund (including $700,000 reallocated from restricted/capital projects). With the pandemic continuing to hamper our earned revenue opportunities, we are predicting a similar shortfall in 2021.

The Discovery is an independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that receives no state or local tax support and relies on admissions, memberships and donations to continue our educational mission, programs and exhibitions. Now, more than ever, we need our community’s support to survive the immediate financial crisis.

The Discovery is an important cultural asset, not just for Reno, but for all of Nevada. With your support The Discovery can continue to connect the public with scientific inquiry and innovation, inspiring learners of all ages to dig deeper, think bigger, and push the boundaries of what’s possible.

Your gift will empower the next generation of critical thinkers to shape our future. By donating to The Discovery, a locally founded 501(c)3 nonprofit, you’re ensuring access to world-class, hands-on science experiences for our entire community. Your gift will support our most urgent needs in this time of crisis.

Support from our community is what made The Discovery a reality back in 2011, and we remain optimistic that our community will help the museum survive this financial crisis. To learn more about how you can support The Discovery, visit nvdm.org/support.

The Discovery is a locally founded, independent Nevada 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with tax ID #61-1474845. Our mission is to inspire by being the place to experience science.

