Nonprofit Spotlight: Cowboy up and support the Reno Rodeo Foundation Denim Drive Kids

Reno Rodeo Queen Brings Joy with the Gift of a Teddy Bear.

Courtesy Photo

What a year! We wish everyone the best as we navigate through these challenging times in defining the new normal. In response to many of the adjustments put into place to keep everyone safe, it was clear the Reno Rodeo Foundation should continue to support our programs while helping children with extraordinary needs that we serve throughout 14 Northern Nevada counties.

In fact, we’ve received feedback that our program offerings have meant more to so many children than ever before. Being nimble helped us to institute the means to offer a seamless approach in our program support which is a testament to our board’s leadership, our amazing volunteers, and our generous community.

Scott Peterson, Foundation President, Smiles with Infant.

Courtesy Photo

Did You Know?

Since 1986, the Reno Rodeo Foundation has distributed over $7.5 million to our local Northern Nevada community.

The Reno Rodeo Association created the Reno Rodeo Foundation in 1986 to formalize a way to give back to the local community. When you attend the “Wild Richest Rodeo in the West”, you are helping the kids. We look forward to seeing you at the 2021 Reno Rodeo June 17-26.

The Reno Rodeo Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that is separate from the Reno Rodeo Association with its own governing board and its own mission.

The Reno Rodeo Foundation annually supports 80,000 children with extraordinary needs.

$131,000 has been allocated to distribute for 2021 Scholarships. The online application is available now through February 10, 2021 at http://www.RenoRodeoFoundation.org/Scholarships .

. Our educational scholarships have expanded to include opportunities for students interested in attending Career College and Vocational Schools.

The Denim Drive benefits have expanded to include funding educational scholarship for aging-out foster youth.

The 2020 Denim Drive begins November 9 and ends December 31. Help us exceed our 2019 Denim Drive campaign that raised $311,064 to provide comfort to abused, neglected, and abandoned Northern Nevada children.

The Denim Drive supports the purchase of new books that are gifted to support 25,000 Denim Drive children per year attending family district court proceedings that provide emotional support. In many cases this is the first book the child has ever called their own.

During the Denim Drive all collections in the county stay in that county to help the kids.

100% of your donations directly fund programs.

The Reno Rodeo Foundation serves 14 Northern Nevada counties.

Denim Drive Kids Continue to be Safely Served

BearReno Rodeo Foundation Board at 2019 Denim Drive Event.

Courtesy Photo

Despite the restrictions put into place impacting many businesses, organizations and events, the need to keep children safe never stops. As the only nonprofit that provides new clothes, teddy bears, rolling backpacks, and hygiene items, to children being rescued from unsafe homes in 14 Northern Nevada counties, we know these children must continue to be served. Working directly with the Washoe County Human Services Agency and the State of Nevada Division of Child & Family Services (DCFS), we implemented a process to purchase new items and have them delivered directly to the foster homes.

Beginning in 2021, a new method will allow social workers in rural Nevada to make purchases in order meet the immediate needs of the Denim Drive children. This laser-focused approach is a precise process to utilize the Denim Drive monetary donations in the best interest of the child through professionally trained DCFS staff because every circumstance is different.

These same Denim Drive children must attend family court proceedings, of no fault of their own. When they attend Northern Nevada Family District Courts the Denim Drive children are gifted new books they get to take home and new teddy bears to love. These new books are purchased by the Reno Rodeo Foundation through your Denim Drive donations. The judges have vetted the content of each book and the age appropriateness; the judges have shared the Reading Room program has exceeded their expectations in comforting these emotionally traumatized children. It’s important to note the COVID-19 pandemic has only intensified the need and we are asking for your support!

Ways to Help: 100% of Your Donation Benefits the Denim Drive Kids! What’s collected in your county, stays in your county to support the Denim Drive kids.

Text Denim Drive to 44321

Donate on Facebook at RenoRodeoFoundation

Visit Plumas Bank and many other drop-off locations with new clothes for infants, children, and teens

More information at http://www.RenoRodeoFoundation.org or call 775-322-9875

Thank you for your generosity in supporting the Reno Rodeo Foundation to support thousands of children with extraordinary needs in our local community. One Small Gift. One Large Impact.

This article was provided by the Reno Rodeo Foundation. Plumas Bank sponsors this content.