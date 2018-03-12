Nonprofit Spotlight: Douglas County Backpack Buddies

Each Friday throughout the school year, the Douglas County Backpack Buddies, a community nonprofit organization, provides a backpack full of nonperishable food to Pre-K through 12th grade students that are homeless and in need. It's enough food for seven meals to last them through the weekend until they again have access to meals at school.

When students don't eat regularly, it's hard to concentrate on schoolwork. Surveys conducted annually show that students participating in the Backpack Buddies program experience increased school attendance, improved academic performance, and a reduction in behavioral issues.

Established in 2009, Douglas County Backpack Buddies serves 11 public schools and the Washoe Tribe within Douglas County.

During 2016/2017, over 400 unduplicated students were served and the program distributed over 96,000 pounds of food.

Each weekend a student is sent home with a backpack containing between 10 to 12.5 lbs. of nonperishable food. This helps the student to have adequate and nourishing food throughout the weekend and return to school ready to learn.

Additionally, upon request Backpack Buddies provides snacks and drinks to school nurses as well as to three preschools. Several times a year hygiene packets are provided to all students on the program.

The Backpack Buddies program continues through the summer even though school is out of session. Last summer, nine distribution locations were established so that students would have access to nutritious food during summer vacation as well as during the school year.

With so many students served, the program is always in need of food donations such as canned tuna, pork and beans, refried beans, soup, vegetables, and fruit. You can help.

For more information about Douglas County Backpack Buddies, to volunteer, to donate food, or to make financial donations, please visit http://www.backpackbuddiesnv.org or call 775-267-6737.

This article was provided on behalf of Douglas County Backpack Buddies. City National Bank sponsored this content.