Nonprofit Spotlight: Happy International Women’s Month from the NV International Women’s Forum

News | February 26, 2020

Special to the NNBW

Supporting female leaders — today and every day.

With over 7,00 members around the world, International Women’s Forum is more committed than ever to advancing the next generation of women in leadership.

IWF Nevada continues to invest in emerging female leaders through scholarship programs such as the Carolyn Sparks IWF Founders Award, mentorship programs, and partnerships with National Association of Corporate Directors to help women develop the skills they need to join a corporate board.

We join women all over the world in celebrating International Women’s Day. For more information, visit iwforum.org.

This information was provided by the Nevada International Women’s Forum; Plumas Bank sponsors this content.

