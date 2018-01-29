Nonprofit Spotlight: Let’s Unite for Heart Health

You need to know

Our mothers, daughters, sisters and friends are at risk. Heart disease does not discriminate, and; affects women from all age groups, ethnicities, family histories and walks of life. That's why it's so important for us to lead by example and make the time to "Know Your Numbers." It's knowledge saves lives.

Cardiovascular diseases, which includes heart diseases, stroke and other vascular diseases, kill about one woman every 80 seconds. That's about 1,000 women's deaths each day! The good news is that 80 percent of cardiac events in women may be prevented if they make the right choices for their hearts, involving diet, exercise and abstinence from smoking.

A movement that starts with you

In 1997, the American Heart Association, the largest voluntary health organization fighting heart disease, stroke and other cardiovascular diseases, began a movement when it launched its groundbreaking "Take Wellness To Heart" awareness campaign created by women for women. In February 2004, the association launched Go Red For Women – extending the effort that began in 1997 – with a primary goal to educate women that heart disease is their leading cause of death… a fact most women still do not take to heart.

For 14 years, the Go Red For Women movement has challenged women to know their risk for heart disease and take action to reduce their personal risk. And, the movement plays a leading role in providing women with the tools they need to lead heart-healthy lives.

Recommended Stories For You

So, what can you do to lead a heart-healthier life? Understand your risk factors. There are some you can control like blood pressure, smoking, cholesterol, lack of regular physical activity, and some you can't control like age, gender, and family history.

That's why it is important to Know Your Numbers — Five numbers can change your life – Total Cholesterol, HDL (good) Cholesterol, Blood Pressure, Blood Sugar and Body Mass Index (BMI). Learn your Family History and discuss all risk factors with your healthcare provider.

Join Us

You can also go red – literally. Part of Go Red For Women includes National Wear Day, which occurs the first Friday in February each year – Feb. 2nd this year. On this day, the American Heart Association encourages women (and men!) everywhere to wear red – whether it's a red dress, red T-shirt or red lipstick. Show the world you passionately support Go Red For Women, the movement to improve women's heart health and save lives.

And join us for the 14th annual Go Red For Women Luncheon on February 23rd at the Downtown Reno Ballroom – one of the most inspirational events in Reno. The theme this year is "a different beat." We want to empower women, and those who love them, to try something new and different to improve their health. Focusing on mindfulness, experiencing meditation and exploring what centers YOU will all be a part of the event. Three workshops about meditation, acupressure and mindful exercise will be offered before the luncheon. Our keynote speaker is Kelly Olson, Ph.D., an experienced researcher in molecular neuro-pharmacology, who will share the medical reasons that make the mind-body connection so important. Trust us, you don't want to miss this year's event – so please reserve your ticket or table before we SELL OUT! The Luncheon is chaired by Helen Lidholm, CEO, Saint Mary’s Health Network. Come dressed in your RED! The attire is casual. For tickets and information visit renogoredluncheon.heart.org.

The American Heart Association Northern Nevada Division needs your help. Volunteer your time, donate your dollars or participate in an event. Please call (775) 322-7065 or visit us on Facebook at facebook.com/northernnevada or Twitter @AHA_ASANNevada

"I wear red because I believe in the power of coming together to make a positive impact on the health of our community. At Saint Mary's, we advocate for heart healthy living by educating our patients about prevention and equipping them with the resources they need to live well. Heart Disease and Stroke do not have to be our nation's number one killer. I encourage employers and individuals to create impact through education, making healthy choices and empowering our community. Together, we can move the needle. I hope you join me in wearing Red on National Wear Red Day and commit to creating healthier habits throughout Heart Month—and beyond." – Heidi Lidholm, 2018 Go Red Chair and CEO of Saint Mary's Health Network