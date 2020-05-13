Nonprofit Spotlight: Reno Rodeo Foundation safely serves children

Reno Rodeo Foundation providing comfort to children with extraordinary needs.

Courtesy Reno Rodeo Foundation

We all have been impacted by COVID-19 and we wish everyone the best during these challenging times.

In response to many of the adjustments put into place to keep everyone safe, it was clear the Reno Rodeo Foundation needed to continue to support our programs while meeting the needs of the children with extraordinary needs we serve throughout 14 Northern Nevada counties.

In fact, we have heard that our program offerings have meant more to so many than ever before. Being nimble helped us to institute the means to offer a seamless approach in our program support, which is a testament to our leadership, our amazing volunteers and our generous community.

Denim Drive Kids

Despite the recent stay-at-home orders putting a pause on many businesses, organizations and events, the need to keep children safe never stops. As the only nonprofit that provides new clothes to children being rescued from unsafe homes in 14 Northern Nevada counties, we knew these children must continue to be served.

Working directly with the Washoe County Human Services Agency and the State of Nevada Division of Child & Family Services, we implemented a process to purchase new clothes and have them delivered directly to the foster homes.

The COVID-19 pandemic has only intensified the need, with the emergency shelter experiencing an increase in the number of children needing services.

DCFS Partners bring bags to Rural Denim Drive Kids.

Rodeo-sponsor-2

Thankfully, the Kids Kloset inventory level is being maintained using the new process, allowing children to continue to receive new clothes. We want to give a special ‘thank you’ to Linda Canavan, a Reno Rodeo Volunteer, whose help continues to provide an immeasurable amount of comfort to these children that are at their most vulnerable. The 2020 Denim Drive runs November 9 – December 31.

Family District Court Reading Rooms

The Reading Rooms project is the first of its kind in Nevada. Through the generosity of many donors all children who must attend Family District Court proceedings, even those too young to read, are gifted a book and a teddy bear to take home.

The program was created in 2018 in Washoe County and has expanded to the Family District Courts throughout 14 Northern Nevada counties. As families go through court proceedings, children are exposed to an emotionally challenging situation.

“The Fourth Judicial District Court is extremely grateful for the generous contribution of books and toys from the Reno Rodeo Foundation. This seemingly small change has resulted in an exponential reduction in the traumatic impact that required court attendance has on a child. Instead of seeing fear, I have witnessed joy on the faces of these kids when they enter the Courtroom. Thank you again,” said Andrew Mierins, Family Court Master, Fourth Judicial District Court.

Rodeo-spotlight-4

“Studies show that the introduction of even one book to a child’s home … helps to increase literacy and a child’s performance on standardized tests,” said Judge Robb, Second Judicial District Family Court.

The new books are vetted by the judges for content and age appropriateness and are gifted along with new Teddy Bears as a way to offer comfort to the 25,000 abused and neglected children the courts see each year.

2020 Educational Scholarships

The Reno Rodeo Foundation Scholarship Committee, with approval from the Board of Trustees, authorized the distribution of $116,750 in scholarship awards to 22 well-deserving Northern Nevada students for the 2020-2021 school year.

Congratulations 2020 Scholarship Recipients!

Rodeo-spotlight-3

Do you have a Rodeo License Plate? Thank you! One hundred percent of the license plate income supports the scholarship funding. The funding is also supported by two benefactors who donate awards for the Western Arts & Culture Scholarship and the Al Evans Scholarship.

Congratulations to all! Our scholarship application period opens October 1, 2020.

Reno Rodeo Wish Recipients

Each year the Reno Rodeo Foundation partners with Northern Nevada hospitals who submit applications to receive funding to enhance the quality of life for children with extraordinary needs. This year six children were selected and $30,000 was distributed.

The funding granted wishes for things like equestrian therapy, travel expenses for medical treatment, family trips and special equipment not covered by insurance.

Thanks to the Renown Children’s Hospital, Saint Mary’s Hospital, Carson Tahoe Hospital, the Capurro Family Foundation and the Jack Scudder Memorial Fund in memory of Annie Welch for bringing so much joy to these children.

We want say thank you to our Northern Nevada community, supporters, donors, volunteers and the Reno Rodeo Association, who created the Reno Rodeo Foundation in 1986.

Without you none of these extraordinary accomplishments would be possible. We look forward to serving many more children in the years to come. Hope to see you at the 2021 Reno Rodeo June 17-26.

Rodeo-ad

This article was provided by the Reno Rodeo Foundation. Plumas Bank sponsors this content.