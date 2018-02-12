Nonprofit Spotlight: Ron Wood Family Resource Center

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Ron Wood Family Resource Center (RWFRC) was established in 1995 through a combination of community efforts. It originally started as a truancy prevention project but quickly grew to become a Family Resource Center and is now a comprehensive source for families to obtain information and services in Carson City.

The mission of the RWFRC is to create a lasting community-wide cooperative effort between the private sector and governmental agencies to promote healthy family relationships through education and support services. The center operates under 14 grants.

Ron Wood Family Resource Center provides between 8000 to 9000 units of service each month. There is no wait time for services – social workers and family advocates are available for emergency assistance, information, referrals and support services. Ron Wood Family Resource Center has six bilingual individuals proficient in Spanish and English.

Ron Wood Family Resource Center specializes in youth and family resources and education. The center offers a wide variety of prevention program and support services to the community:

Information and Referrals: Family Advocates work to help families and individuals in the community meet their basic needs through case management, resource referrals, emergency food assistance, quality service programming such as parenting classes, teen groups, anger management workshops, tutoring and family activities. Support services include assistance and referrals for: housing, utilities, medical/mental health referrals, birth certificates, state I.D. cards, acquisition of SNAP, Medicare, Medicaid, Energy Assistance, medications, transportation and employment resources.

WIC Clinic: Women, Infants, Children, nutritional counseling, supplemental food and formula, breastfeeding and health information.

Family-to-Family Connection: Infant and toddler early childhood education and support groups.

Juvenile Delinquency Prevention and Truancy Program: Request for involvement from the Carson City School District addressing truancy, substance abuse, bullying, youth anger management, self-harm behaviors and family communication.

Differential Response: Investigation of child abuse and neglect cases referred by Department of Child and Family Services.

Child Safety Seat Program: Education and installation of car seats for children.

Reach Up: Psycho-educational counseling and support groups for youth 3-17 years of age.

Bureau of Behavioral Health Wellness and Prevention/Substance Abuse Prevention Certified: Case management, information and resources for adults and youth with substance abuse issues.

Community Essentials Food Bank: Emergency food for the community.

Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Programs: Licensed Social Workers and Family Advocates work with families to reinforce family values, communication and positive behaviors.

Foster Youth programs: Assistance to current and aged-out foster youth to become self-sufficient members of the community.

Parent Education and Support Groups: Parenting and family communication classes for parents and caregivers of children 0-18 years of age.

Emotional Regulation Workshops: Communication skill building for youth 5-17 years of age.

Healthy Choices Youth Groups: Group sessions to enhance positive behavior and positive choices for youth.

FASTT – Forensic Assessment Strategic Triage Team: Assisting individuals with dual diagnoses with programming to address mental health issues and substance abuse conditions.

Good customer service in an expedited manner is our focus. Assisting the community with critical problems that disrupt family functioning, reducing risk factors and promoting protective capacity is our vision. RWFRC is successful in assisting families with access to tools, services and information to affect the change for a better quality of life.

Ron Wood Family Resource Center is located at 2621 Northgate Lane #62, Carson City, NV. For more information, please call (775) 884-2269. Website – http://www.carson-family.org or email info@carson-family.org.

This article was provided by The Ron Wood Family Resource Center. City National Bank sponsored this content.