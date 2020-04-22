Nonprofit Spotlight: The Discovery’s mission now more important than ever

The Discovery is experiencing an immediate and severe financial shortfall of $400,000.

Photo: Courtesy The Discovery

These are, without a doubt, uncertain times. The rapidly evolving situation regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), and how we attempt to make sense of it all, can be disorienting. But one thing remains certain: the importance of science education.

Although the Terry Lee Wells Nevada Discovery Museum (The Discovery) is currently closed to the public, we’re still doing everything we can to continue the museum’s mission. In particular, be sure to check out the amazing collection of Learning at Home resources we have put together on our website at nvdm.org.

As a result of the State-mandated closure of all non-essential businesses, The Discovery is experiencing an immediate and severe financial shortfall of $400,000. We are mitigating this loss in earned revenue (from admissions, camps, field trips, etc.) with cuts to our already lean budget and significant reductions in staff. But the financial shortfall the closure is creating is a challenge for our young organization.

Photo: Courtesy The Discovery

In this time of urgent need, we are turning to our community to support our steadfast efforts to provide enriching, hands-on science education. Your financial support today will help fill a critical funding gap in the earned revenue streams that The Discovery needs to survive the challenges created by this unforeseen crisis.

Your donation is needed now, so that The Discovery can begin serving our community immediately, once we’re able to open to the public again. Your gift will demonstrate your commitment to science education and The Discovery’s survival as a community asset for learning.

Please make a gift of $50, $250, $1,000, or whatever amount you can to The Discovery Resiliency Fund today to ensure our region’s growing community of lifelong learners will NEVER stop learning about science at The Discovery. And now, thanks to an anonymous donor, your impact will be doubled, up to $60,000! To learn more about The Discovery Resiliency Fund and to donate, simply visit our website at nvdm.org.

Photo: Courtesy The Discovery

We recognize that this crisis is affecting everyone differently, but please know that your gift in any amount will make a tremendous impact.

Now, more than ever, we’re incredibly grateful for your generosity. Your support will ensure The Discovery’s resiliency so our community will NEVER stop learning about science!

The Discovery is a locally founded, independent Nevada 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with tax ID #61-1474845. Our mission is to inspire by being the place to experience science.

