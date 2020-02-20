Nonprofit Spotlight: University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine

Over its 51 year history, the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine has established itself as a health care leader — transforming health care learners into health care leaders, driving biomedical research, providing critical sources of patient care and contributing to the quality of life in our communities.

UNR Med is now looking ahead to 2020 and beyond, focusing on partnerships with key community health care systems that will bring new clinical and academic programs to the northern Nevada community.

University Health, UNR Med’s clinical practice, offers a full suite of health care services including, family medicine, internal medicine, endocrinology, women’s health, pediatrics, psychiatry, and dermatology. New patients are welcome at all locations. To view services and locations, visit med.unr.edu/university-health.

UNIVERSITY HEALTH has expanded its clinical practice network including: Internal Medicine Multispecialty Care has moved into the community, with its new location at 6130 Plumas Street in Reno. The nearly 13,000 square foot modern health care facility provides a patient-centric experience.

The office provides adult medicine services with department of internal medicine faculty and resident physicians, and older adult specialty care with the Sanford Geriatrics Specialty Care services. New patients are welcome. All patients can make an appointment and confirm insurance coverage by calling (775) 327-5000.

The commitment of UNR Med to the community is reciprocated by the community through substantial philanthropy and the volunteerism of community physicians and health care professionals. The relationship between the school and the community is truly synergistic as each supports the other in enhancing the quality and access of health care in northern Nevada.

This relationship is evident with the anticipated opening of new University Health clinical services in a 60,000-square-foot facility at 745 West Moana Lane in late 2020. The facility will offer patient-centered care to northern Nevadans, while enhancing UNR Med’s medical education programs. Clinical services will include family medicine, women’s health, mental health, diabetes and endocrinology, as well as lab and X-ray services, clinical research and medical education resources.

SANFORD CENTER FOR AGING is engaging with community partners to create an inter-professional geriatrics education network to improve health outcomes for elder Nevadans through a five-year, $3.2 million federal grant from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration’s Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program to launch ICECAP Nevada (Improving Care of Elders through Community and Academic Partnerships). To learn more, visit med.unr.edu/aging.

A NEW CLINICAL RESEARCH CENTER opened at the Center for Molecular Medicine at UNR Med that will enhance the quality of care in northern Nevada. The CRC will facilitate investigator-initiated clinical research that will produce innovative discoveries and serve the community’s health care needs through clinical trials and other research studies.

Northern Nevadans will have opportunities to volunteer and participate in clinical trials conducted by scientists carrying out independent clinical, translational and educational research locally at the School of Medicine.

CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE RESEARCH is being advanced through a new interdisciplinary research center being developed at the University of Nevada, Reno.

Supported by an $11 million, five-year grant through the Centers of Biomedical Research Excellence (COBRE), a highly competitive program of the National Institutes of Health, the Center for Molecular and Cellular Signal Transduction in the Cardiovascular System is the first cardiovascular basic science-focused center in Nevada.

“UNR Med begins a new phase of development with powerful momentum. Our strategy acknowledges a changing educational and health care environment, including how we develop a local presence with a statewide vision, how we continue our rural outreach efforts and how we cultivate partnerships with health care institutions across the region to achieve A Healthy Nevada,” says UNR Med Dean Thomas L. Schwenk, M.D.

UNR Med’s Scott Earley, Ph.D., is the center’s program director. The COBRE grant program is a powerful way to bring together several scientists, labs and facilities to focus on a specific group of diseases.

DIVERSITY, INCLUSION AND RESPECT is at the core of UNR Med’s mission. UNR Med recognizes that diversity promotes excellence in education, research and health care.

The School of Medicine is an inclusive and engaged community and recognizes the added value that students, faculty and staff of different backgrounds bring to the educational and patient experience. UNR Med strives to develop culturally sensitive and enlightened medical school graduates to care for all Nevadans, improve access to health care, and reduce health care disparities.

UNR Med is leveraging its extraordinary history as Nevada’s first medical school with focus, energy and momentum for the future. The School of Medicine invites you to be part of groundbreaking achievements in transformational research and premier medical education and clinical care.

