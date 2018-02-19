Nonprofit Spotlight: Veterans Guest House

ABOUT: KKOH News Talk 780 Radio devotes six hours of airtime to the Guest House for this event. Callers bid on auction packages and make monetary donations

For more than two decades, the Veterans Guest House has served thousands of veterans and their families—from newborns to 90-year-old's. Since the beginning, the need for a "home away from home" for our veterans has continued to grow. In June of this year the doors will open to our new expansion that will serve twice as many veterans and families as we presently serve.

Many of NNBW readers are very familiar with the Guest House and volunteer their time, talents and funds. But, I always start with explaining the Veterans Guest House for those who may not know. We provide temporary lodging for U.S. military service veterans and their families while they are receiving treatment at any medical facility in Reno-Sparks. Whether a veteran or immediate family member needs medical treatment, the Guest House stands ready to remove the burden of lodging from their shoulders.

Guests can be receiving treatment from any doctor or medical facility, in addition to the VA Hospital, including long-term care facilities. Guests typically live at least 30 miles away from Reno and fall into three categories:

Veterans receiving outpatient care,

Families of veterans who are hospitalized, and

Veterans whose immediate family member is receiving medical treatment as an inpatient or outpatient. Anyone who has served in our military knows that the family serves, too.

Our new expansion, under construction, is a 12,000 square-foot building which is adjacent to the current Guest House at 880 Locust St. in Reno. It will increase the number of beds from 17 to 33. When we started planning several years ago, we knew that If we did not expand, we would have to turn people away, which we never want to do. With the more recent military actions and ongoing military service, we know that Veterans Guest House will be needed for years to come.

With the expansion, the Guest House will be able to provide more than 12,000 nights of comfort annually for the veterans and families we serve. This project will allow us to serve our veterans and their families long into the future with your help.

The Veterans Guest House is the only facility of its kind in the country. It is supported completely through the generosity of the private sector and our community. All funds stay here in the community and no government funds or assistance are used. There are many ways businesses and people can be involved in helping the Guest House: from volunteering their time, to supplying meals, to attending fundraisers. For the latest needs, please see the Wish List at http://www.veteransguesthouse.org.

The next big fundraising effort on the calendar is the Veterans Guest House Radiothon, produced in conjunction with KKOH News Talk Radio 780, on March 9, noon – 6 p.m. KKOH devotes six hours of free airtime for the event. Callers can bid on some amazing auction packages and make monetary donations. Items are always needed for the auction and other events throughout the year: anything from vacation rentals and professional services, to gift certificates from local restaurants. Visit our Facebook page and website for all the latest information on Radiothon 2018. Other coming events include the Summer Salute Car Show (May 26th), Golf Tournament at Red Hawk (June 15th) "Boots Meet Fashion, Fashion Meets Fun" Fashion Show (Oct. 4th) and more. Visit http://www.veteransguesthouse.org for a full list of events.

If you are looking for a cause, we invite you to become a part of our family who supports veterans in their time of need. To learn more about the Veterans Guest House, visit us online at http://www.veteransguesthouse.org, give us a call at 775-324-6958, or schedule a tour. We are very proud of our "Home Away From Home!" Thanks to Plumas Bank for letting us share our story with you.

This article was written by Noreen Leary, CEO of the Veterans Guest House. Plumas Bank sponsored this content.