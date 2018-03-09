Nonprofits can apply for IT makeovers

Microsoft and IQ Technology Solutions are providing a combined contribution of $20,000 in funding and services to local nonprofit charitable organizations as part of the 10th annual IT Makeover campaign.

Organizations have until April 10 to submit applications.

The select nonprofit agencies will be able to use the IT Makeover campaign funding for Microsoft products and services, as well as technical consulting, implementation services and IT management supplied by IQ Technology Solutions.

Nonprofit charitable organizations interested in applying for the campaign funding will need to submit an application that includes a description of their current information technology solutions and thoughts on how the campaign funds could be used to help them fulfill their missions. A committee made up of IQ Technology and Microsoft employees review the applications and identify which organizations will receive funding based upon need and the stated goals for how improved technology solutions will help the organization's mission and provide benefits to the community.

Microsoft and IQ Technology Solutions will host a Non-Profit Tech Day on Friday, March 23 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. to provide nonprofits with more information on the campaign and guidance on the submission process. The event will be held at IQ Technology Solution's office at 5595 Equity Ave., Suite #300 in Reno.

For more information on the campaign or to register for the Tech Day event, please email ITMakeover@IQisIT.com. The campaign website is at http://www.iqisit.com/resources/itmakeover/ to download the application. The deadline for submitting applications for the IT Makeover Campaign is April 10, 2018 and recipients will be announced in May.

Previous winners have been selected from nonprofit agencies throughout Northern Nevada. Over the past nine years, a total of $220,000 has been awarded to more than 30 local nonprofit recipients who have used makeover funding to update existing IT solutions and add new capabilities in the hope of generating positive results for years to come. Last year's recipients included: Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Task Force, Each One Tell One, Junior Achievement of Northern Nevada and Justin Hope Foundation.