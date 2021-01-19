Nonstop Reno-to-Jackson Hole flights coming in June

RENO, Nev. — Allegiant Air on Jan. 12 announced plans for new non-stop air service between Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and both Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Las Vegas McCarran International Airport.

Service begins June 4, according to a press release from Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air.

In Reno, nonstop routes will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found at allegiant.com.

“We’re thrilled to offer our customers a new route to one of the nation’s most popular outdoor destinations, Jackson Hole,” Drew Wells, Allegiant’s vice president of revenue and planning, said in a statement. “We know this route will appeal to travelers are searching for ways to vacation while social distancing in the great outdoors.”

According to the Associated Press, the new Vegas and Reno routes are among 21 the airline announced last week, including eight that were delayed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s the first time it has offered flights to Jackson Hole Airport.

“Allegiant is connecting two of the most beautiful outdoor destinations in the world at a time when people are going to be so excited to travel again,” Daren Griffin, President/CEO of the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority, said in a statement. “Reno to Jackson Hole connects Lake Tahoe and Yosemite to Yellowstone and the Grand Tetons. This will be a great route for anyone who is looking to get out in the wide-open spaces and appreciate the freedom of traveling again.”