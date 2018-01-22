Northern NB business leaders sought to be ‘Principal for a Day’

RENO, Nev. — The Education Alliance of Washoe County, in collaboration with the Washoe County School District, Renown Health and Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce, is looking for community and business leaders to trade places with local school principals for half a day.

This year's Principal for a Day event takes place Thursday, Feb. 8.

"It's all about building relationships," says Kendall Inskip, executive director of the Education Alliance. "We help businesses become partners with our schools to help students succeed which promotes a skilled workforce and thriving community. Everybody benefits. Becoming Principal for a Day is a great way to build a relationship that continues long after the event."

Organizers encourage participating executives and community leaders to reciprocate by inviting their principals to spend part of a day in their workplace as well. Reciprocal dates are entirely up to the participants.

"Education in Washoe County impacts our business community — our students are our future employees, leaders and decision-makers," said Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce CEO Ann Silver. "This event makes the connection to the future."

Guest principals get an inside view of modern classrooms and teaching techniques. They also see firsthand the challenges and joys of serving as a school's resident administrator.

The opportunity is limited; Washoe County only has 93 schools. Friday, Jan. 26, is the deadline for applications.

If you'd like to learn more about being a Principal for a Day, email educationalliance@washoeschools.net, call 775-353-6950 or visit ed-alliance.org.

This article was provided to the NNBW by the Education Alliance of Washoe County, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster educational excellence and student achievement in Washoe County. Visit http://www.ed-alliance.org to learn more.