Northern Nevada business leads for week of Jan. 29

Fictitious firm name filings

Washoe County

Jan. 8-12

Neil Barabas

DBA: B & R Management

Management consulting

4215 Lakeside Drive

Reno, NV 89509

Weaponize

Joseph McClung

DBA: Software Kitchen

Digital services

401 Ryland St.

Suite 200-A

Reno, NV 89502

Sherry Stone

DBA: The Stone Dog

Dog grooming services

3920 Mayberry Drive

Reno, NV 89519

Recommended Stories For You

TLM International, Inc.

Vincent Ma

DBA: ILiving USA

Kiosk display

5000 Meadowood Mall Circle

Reno, NV 89502

Ossi Kalervo Korkeila

DBA: Korkeila Appraisal Services

Real estate appraisals

45 Clydesdale Drive

Reno, NV 89508

Premier Mortgage Resources L.L.C.

Rich Forde

DBA: Premier Mortgage Resources

Mortgage lending

10775 Double R Blvd.

Suite 124

Reno, NV 89521

ISP2 Reno, Inc.

Sangam Patel

DBA: Ike's Love and Sandwiches

Sandwich shop

2175 N. Virginia St.

Unit 2

Reno, NV 89503

Trim-Line of Reno, Inc.

Eric Nagy

DBA: Trimline Truck & Accessories

Vehicle accessories

1660 Greg St.

Sparks, NV 89431

Arturo Aguilera-Diaz

DBA: A & A Trailer Repair and More

Trailer and diesel repair

6489 Oneida Court

Sun Valley, NV 89433

Benito Moreno-Arroyo

DBA: Rancho Handyman

Handyman services

17889 Empire Court

Reno, NV 89508

Leading Ladies LLC

Sara Virginia Sims

DBA: Leading Ladies

Event planning

15370 Toll Road

Reno, NV 89521

TAW Pizza Enterprises L.L.C.

Todd Andrew Williamson

DBA: Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza

Restaurant

2955 N. McCarran Blvd.

No. 103

Sparks, NV 89431

James S. Bryant Inc.

James Bryant, III

DBA: Bryant Electric

Electrical contractor

12360 West Ridge Drive

Reno, NV 89511

Antonio Albiniano

DBA: NV This

Online web magazine

921 University Place

Reno, NV 89512

Pro Tec Refrigeration, Inc.

Kenneth Joseph Prodan

DBA: Prodan Mechanical

Refrigeration and general contractor

3640 N. 39th Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85019

Scott Sumrall

DBA: Sparks Hearing & Balance

Audiology clinic

634 Pyramid Way

Sparks, NV 89431

Jeanne Rae Bird

DBA: The Golden Nest

Residential board and care services

7615 Crest Bluff Drive

Reno, NV 89506

Benjamin Barlow

DBA: CTF Arms

Gunsmith

5610 Wedgewood Circle

Sparks, NV 89436

Outrider, LLC

Elisa Bandelin

DBA: Washoe Veterinary Chiropractic

Animal chiropractic services

12420 Westridge Drive

Reno, NV 89511

Mr. Mango Inc.

Iakov Kolosov

DBA: Mr. Mango and Friends

Fruit sales

5000 Meadowood Mall Circle

Reno, NV 89502

Claire Ann McNeil

DBA: Brow Love 775

Beautification services

5255 Longley Lane

Reno, NV 89511

CSG Holdings NV LLC

Matthew Perelman

DBA: Massage Envy

Massage therapy

6795 S. Virginia St.

Suite A

Reno, NV 89511

CSG Holdings NV LLC

Matthew Perelman

DBA: Massage Envy

Massage therapy

155 Disc Drive

Suite 109

Sparks, NV 89436

CSG Holdings NV LLC

Matthew Perelman

DBA: Massage Envy

Massage therapy

5110 Mae Anne Ave.

Reno, NV 89523

Robert Wells Hixson, III

DBA: Dimensions Plus

Drafting service

2950 Parkland Drive

Sparks, NV 89434

Isaac John Hearne

DBA: Laser and Cataract Center

Eye surgery

294 E. Moana Lane

Suite 22

Reno, NV 89502

Juan Mean Burrito Inc.

Daniel Joseph Labarbera

DBA: Burrito Bandito

Restaurant

1425 George Ferris Drive

Suite M111

Sparks, NV 89434

Irene Rangel

DBA: Irene's Housekeeping Service

Housekeeping

11660 Deodar Way

Reno, NV 89506

Carol Lynn Conway

DBA: Bluewater Bookkeeping Services

Bookkeeping services

8371 Dolly Varden

Kings Beach, CA 96143

Luminous Salon LLC

Stephanie Colleen Holcomb

DBA: Luminous Salon

Salon

145 Hillcrest Drive

Suite F

Reno, NV 89509

Arnaldo Flores Laus and Rechia Paula Mercado Laus

DBA: Pinoy Medico

Physician management services

2135 Wind Walker Drive

Reno, NV 89521

Angelika Mercedez Prieto

DBA: All Dolled Up

Spa and salon

854 Sparks Blvd.

Sparks, NV 89436

Ana Graciela Neri Saldana

DBA: Deluxe Cleaning

Cleaning services

8499 Corrigan Way

Reno, NV 89506

Jairo Alvarez-Chavarin and Ricardo Mireles Garcia

DBA: R & J Hub

Online retail

1543 Delucchi Lane

Unit I

Reno, NV 89502

Pathway Partners Vet Management Company LLC

Harry Zimmerman

DBA; Eye Care For Animals

Veterinary clinic

9720 S. Virginia St.

Unit D

Reno, NV 89511

Bayside Nevada LLC

Bayside Capital, Co., Inc.

John Schubin

DBA: Tampa Industrial Park

Real estate investments

2400 Tampa Way

Reno, NV 89512

Alan Michael Metzger

DBA: Nevada Rocks

Jewelry

2720 Solari Drive

Reno, NV 89509

Alan Michael Metzger

DBA: Rock NV Jewelry

Jewelry

2720 Solari Drive

Reno, NV 89509

Blue Waters NV LLC

John Cole

DBA: West 2nd Street Storage

Storage unit building

1235 W. 2nd St.

Reno, NV 89503

T-Marketing LLC

Tristyn Loehden

DBA: T-Marketing

Marketing

1190 Skinner Drive

Washoe Valley, NV 89704

Diana Maye Bracy

DBA: Bear Creek Shop

Candle and soap sales

17975 W. Aspen Circle

Reno, NV 89508

Property Care Systems LLC

Allison Benesch

DBA: Property Care Systems

Landscaping

250 Los Arboles Lane

Sparks, NV 89441

MAS Wireless LLC

Manuel Armenta

DBA: Cricket Wireless

Retail wireless store

2227 S. 48th St.

Suite B-D

Tempe, AZ 85282

Glenda Cartagena Rivadeneira

DBA: Cartagena's Cleaning Service

Residential and commercial cleaning services

1385 Castle Way

Reno, NV 89512

Manuel Antonio Caceres

DBA: GS Brand

E-Commerce

5105 Colina Drive

Sparks, NV 89436

Crescent Arlene Henry

DBA: Battle Born Nutrition

Nutrition

11730 Rustic Ridge Court

Sparks, NV 89441

Donut Bistro Pho Noodle LLC

Li Wen Yu

DBA: Donut Bistro Pho Noodle

Restaurant

465 South Meadows Parkway

Suite 21

Reno, NV 89521

Mark Bolin

DBA: Fat Boy's Foods

Food truck

1740 Stratford Drive

Reno, NV 89512

Nathan Makowski

DBA: All Commercial Cabinets

Commercial cabinet manufacturing

960 Matley Lane

No. 13

Reno, NV 89502

Cameron Elizabeth Evans

DBA: Camgea

Public relations

1515 Plumas St.

Reno, NV 89509

Mark Denha

DBA: Wireless Vision, LLC

Independent contractor for T-Mobile Wireless

57 Damonte Ranch Parkway

Reno, NV 89521

Almighty Electric Inc.

Todd Barnes

DBA: Almighty Electric Inc.

Electrical contractor

2927 Moose Ridge Drive

Reno, NV 89523

Original Evergreen Experience LLC

Caroline Di Diego

DBA: OEX Club

Design vacation club

866 Tahoe Blvd.

Suite 214

Incline Village, NV 89451

Vector Security, Inc.

Pamela Petrow

DBA: Vector Security Networks

Life safety and security alarms

2000 Ericsson Drive

Warrendale, PA 15086

Max McCombs

DBA: ACME

Property management

1655 Heitman Court

Reno, NV 89513

BSIR LLC

Christopher Parker

DBA: Mill Street Market & Deli

Convenience store and gas station

3200 Mill St.

Suite B

Reno, NV 89502

John Franklin Roleson

DBA: I Love Popcorn

Gourmet popcorn

3970 Jasper Lane

Reno, NV 89509

BSM Financial, Inc.

Bruce Maller

DBA: Progressive Surgical Solutions

Ambulatory surgery center consulting

893 Incline Way

Incline Village, NV 89451

Terri Key

DBA: Key Elements

Jewelry sales

4445 Mountaingate Drive

Reno, NV 89519

Halle Renee Padilla

DBA: All Dolled Up

Spa and salon

854 Sparks Blvd.

Sparks, NV 89436

Yuki Oday

DBA: Pinecove

Internet sales of pet products

3310 Cashill Blvd.

Reno, NV 89509

Lakshmi Narala

DBA: S.S. Smoke & Liquor

Smoke, liquor and convenience store

1475 S. Wells Ave.

Reno, NV 89502

Douglas County

Jan. 8-12

David Brown

DBA: Brown Surveying

Land surveying

775-400-1305

1353 Santa Cruz Drive

Minden, NV 89423

Colin Pears

DBA: Coloin Pears Construction

Contractor

775-691-7444

3690 Ranch Crest Drive

Reno, NV 89509

Marisa Carla Casarez

DBA: Covert 82

Jewelry, computer, sales and service

775-450-3061

1279 Melborn Way

Minden, NV 89423

Patrick McMullen

DBA: Rogers Carpet One Floor & Home Store

Carpet and floor coverings

775-267-2555

971 Topsy Lane

Suite 322

Carson City, NV 89705

Mark Denha

DBA: Wireless Vision, LLC

Independent contractor for T-Mobile

248-865-0900

956 Topsy Lane

Suite 102

Carson City, NV 89705