 Northern Nevada business leads for week of Jan. 29 | nnbw.com

Northern Nevada business leads for week of Jan. 29

NNBW Staff

Fictitious firm name filings

Washoe County

Jan. 8-12

Neil Barabas
DBA: B & R Management
Management consulting
4215 Lakeside Drive
Reno, NV 89509

Weaponize
Joseph McClung
DBA: Software Kitchen
Digital services
401 Ryland St.
Suite 200-A
Reno, NV 89502

Sherry Stone
DBA: The Stone Dog
Dog grooming services
3920 Mayberry Drive
Reno, NV 89519

Recommended Stories For You

TLM International, Inc.
Vincent Ma
DBA: ILiving USA
Kiosk display
5000 Meadowood Mall Circle
Reno, NV 89502

Ossi Kalervo Korkeila
DBA: Korkeila  Appraisal Services
Real estate appraisals
45 Clydesdale Drive
Reno, NV 89508

Premier Mortgage Resources L.L.C.
Rich Forde
DBA: Premier Mortgage Resources
Mortgage lending
10775 Double R Blvd.
Suite 124
Reno, NV 89521

ISP2 Reno, Inc.
Sangam Patel
DBA: Ike's Love and Sandwiches
Sandwich shop
2175 N. Virginia St.
Unit 2
Reno, NV 89503

Trim-Line  of Reno, Inc.
Eric Nagy
DBA: Trimline Truck & Accessories
Vehicle accessories
1660 Greg St.
Sparks, NV 89431

Arturo Aguilera-Diaz
DBA: A & A Trailer  Repair and More
Trailer and diesel repair
6489 Oneida Court
Sun Valley, NV 89433

Benito Moreno-Arroyo
DBA: Rancho Handyman
Handyman services
17889 Empire Court
Reno, NV 89508

Leading Ladies LLC
Sara Virginia Sims
DBA: Leading Ladies
Event planning
15370 Toll Road
Reno, NV 89521

TAW Pizza  Enterprises L.L.C.
Todd Andrew Williamson
DBA: Papa Murphy's  Take 'N' Bake Pizza
Restaurant
2955 N. McCarran Blvd.
No. 103
Sparks, NV 89431

James S. Bryant Inc.
James Bryant, III
DBA: Bryant Electric
Electrical contractor
12360 West Ridge Drive
Reno, NV 89511

Antonio Albiniano
DBA: NV This
Online web magazine
921 University Place
Reno, NV 89512

Pro Tec  Refrigeration, Inc.
Kenneth Joseph Prodan
DBA: Prodan Mechanical
Refrigeration and  general contractor
3640 N. 39th Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85019

Scott Sumrall
DBA: Sparks  Hearing & Balance
Audiology clinic
634 Pyramid Way
Sparks, NV 89431

Jeanne Rae Bird
DBA: The Golden Nest
Residential  board and care services
7615 Crest Bluff Drive
Reno, NV 89506

Benjamin Barlow
DBA: CTF Arms
Gunsmith
5610 Wedgewood Circle
Sparks, NV 89436

Outrider, LLC
Elisa Bandelin
DBA: Washoe  Veterinary Chiropractic
Animal chiropractic services
12420 Westridge Drive
Reno, NV 89511

Mr. Mango Inc.
Iakov Kolosov
DBA: Mr. Mango  and Friends
Fruit sales
5000 Meadowood Mall Circle
Reno, NV 89502

Claire Ann McNeil
DBA: Brow Love 775
Beautification services
5255 Longley Lane
Reno, NV 89511

CSG Holdings NV LLC
Matthew Perelman
DBA: Massage Envy
Massage therapy
6795 S. Virginia St.
Suite A
Reno, NV 89511

CSG Holdings NV LLC
Matthew Perelman
DBA: Massage Envy
Massage therapy
155 Disc Drive
Suite 109
Sparks, NV 89436

CSG Holdings NV LLC
Matthew Perelman
DBA: Massage Envy
Massage therapy
5110 Mae Anne Ave.
Reno, NV 89523

Robert Wells Hixson, III
DBA: Dimensions Plus
Drafting service
2950 Parkland Drive
Sparks, NV 89434

Isaac John Hearne
DBA: Laser and  Cataract Center
Eye surgery
294 E. Moana Lane
Suite 22
Reno, NV 89502

Juan Mean  Burrito Inc.
Daniel Joseph Labarbera
DBA: Burrito Bandito
Restaurant
1425 George Ferris Drive
Suite M111
Sparks, NV 89434

Irene Rangel
DBA: Irene's  Housekeeping Service
Housekeeping
11660 Deodar Way
Reno, NV 89506

Carol Lynn Conway
DBA: Bluewater  Bookkeeping Services
Bookkeeping services
8371 Dolly Varden
Kings Beach, CA 96143

Luminous Salon LLC
Stephanie Colleen Holcomb
DBA: Luminous Salon
Salon
145 Hillcrest Drive
Suite F
Reno, NV 89509

Arnaldo Flores  Laus and Rechia  Paula Mercado Laus
DBA: Pinoy Medico
Physician management services
2135 Wind Walker Drive
Reno, NV 89521

Angelika  Mercedez Prieto
DBA: All Dolled Up
Spa and salon
854 Sparks Blvd.
Sparks, NV 89436

Ana Graciela  Neri Saldana
DBA: Deluxe Cleaning
Cleaning services
8499 Corrigan Way
Reno, NV 89506

Jairo Alvarez-Chavarin and Ricardo  Mireles Garcia
DBA: R & J Hub
Online retail
1543 Delucchi Lane
Unit I
Reno, NV 89502

Pathway Partners  Vet Management  Company LLC
Harry Zimmerman
DBA; Eye Care For Animals
Veterinary clinic
9720 S. Virginia St.
Unit D
Reno, NV 89511

Bayside Nevada LLC
Bayside Capital, Co., Inc.
John Schubin
DBA: Tampa Industrial Park
Real estate investments
2400 Tampa Way
Reno, NV 89512

Alan Michael Metzger
DBA: Nevada Rocks
Jewelry
2720 Solari Drive
Reno, NV 89509

Alan Michael Metzger
DBA: Rock NV Jewelry
Jewelry
2720 Solari Drive
Reno, NV 89509

Blue Waters NV LLC
John Cole
DBA: West 2nd Street Storage
Storage unit building
1235 W. 2nd St.
Reno, NV 89503

T-Marketing LLC
Tristyn Loehden
DBA: T-Marketing
Marketing
1190 Skinner Drive
Washoe Valley, NV 89704

Diana Maye Bracy
DBA: Bear Creek Shop
Candle and soap sales
17975 W. Aspen Circle
Reno, NV 89508

Property Care Systems LLC
Allison Benesch
DBA: Property Care Systems
Landscaping
250 Los Arboles Lane
Sparks, NV 89441

MAS Wireless LLC
Manuel Armenta
DBA: Cricket Wireless
Retail wireless store
2227 S. 48th St.
Suite B-D
Tempe, AZ 85282

Glenda Cartagena Rivadeneira
DBA: Cartagena's Cleaning Service
Residential and commercial cleaning services
1385 Castle Way
Reno, NV 89512

Manuel Antonio Caceres
DBA: GS Brand
E-Commerce
5105 Colina Drive
Sparks, NV 89436

Crescent Arlene Henry
DBA: Battle Born Nutrition
Nutrition
11730 Rustic Ridge Court
Sparks, NV 89441

Donut Bistro Pho Noodle LLC
Li Wen Yu
DBA: Donut Bistro Pho Noodle
Restaurant
465 South Meadows Parkway
Suite 21
Reno, NV 89521

Mark Bolin
DBA: Fat Boy's Foods
Food truck
1740 Stratford Drive
Reno, NV 89512

Nathan Makowski
DBA: All Commercial Cabinets
Commercial cabinet manufacturing
960 Matley Lane
No. 13
Reno, NV 89502

Cameron Elizabeth Evans
DBA: Camgea
Public relations
1515 Plumas St.
Reno, NV 89509

Mark Denha
DBA: Wireless Vision, LLC
Independent contractor for T-Mobile Wireless
57 Damonte Ranch Parkway
Reno, NV 89521

Almighty Electric Inc.
Todd Barnes
DBA: Almighty Electric Inc.
Electrical contractor
2927 Moose Ridge Drive
Reno, NV 89523

Original Evergreen Experience LLC
Caroline Di Diego
DBA: OEX Club
Design vacation club
866 Tahoe Blvd.
Suite 214
Incline Village, NV 89451

Vector Security, Inc.
Pamela Petrow
DBA: Vector Security Networks
Life safety and security alarms
2000 Ericsson Drive
Warrendale, PA 15086

Max McCombs
DBA: ACME
Property management
1655 Heitman Court
Reno, NV 89513

BSIR LLC
Christopher Parker
DBA: Mill Street Market & Deli
Convenience store and gas station
3200 Mill St.
Suite B
Reno, NV 89502

John Franklin Roleson
DBA: I Love Popcorn
Gourmet popcorn
3970 Jasper Lane
Reno, NV 89509

BSM Financial, Inc.
Bruce Maller
DBA: Progressive Surgical Solutions
Ambulatory surgery center consulting
893 Incline Way
Incline Village, NV 89451

Terri Key
DBA: Key Elements
Jewelry sales
4445 Mountaingate Drive
Reno, NV 89519

Halle Renee Padilla
DBA: All Dolled Up
Spa and salon
854 Sparks Blvd.
Sparks, NV 89436

 

Yuki Oday
DBA: Pinecove
Internet sales of pet products
3310 Cashill Blvd.
Reno, NV 89509

Lakshmi Narala
DBA: S.S. Smoke & Liquor
Smoke, liquor and convenience store
1475 S. Wells Ave.
Reno, NV 89502

Douglas County

Jan. 8-12

David Brown
DBA: Brown Surveying
Land surveying
775-400-1305
1353 Santa Cruz Drive
Minden, NV 89423

Colin Pears
DBA: Coloin Pears Construction
Contractor
775-691-7444
3690 Ranch Crest Drive
Reno, NV 89509

Marisa Carla Casarez
DBA: Covert 82
Jewelry, computer, sales and service
775-450-3061
1279 Melborn Way
Minden, NV 89423

Patrick McMullen
DBA: Rogers Carpet  One Floor & Home Store
Carpet and floor coverings
775-267-2555
971 Topsy Lane
Suite 322
Carson City, NV 89705

Mark Denha
DBA: Wireless Vision, LLC
Independent  contractor for T-Mobile
248-865-0900
956 Topsy Lane
Suite 102
Carson City, NV 89705