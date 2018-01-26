Northern Nevada business leads for week of Jan. 29
January 26, 2018
Fictitious firm name filings
Washoe County
Jan. 8-12
Neil Barabas
DBA: B & R Management
Management consulting
4215 Lakeside Drive
Reno, NV 89509
Weaponize
Joseph McClung
DBA: Software Kitchen
Digital services
401 Ryland St.
Suite 200-A
Reno, NV 89502
Sherry Stone
DBA: The Stone Dog
Dog grooming services
3920 Mayberry Drive
Reno, NV 89519
TLM International, Inc.
Vincent Ma
DBA: ILiving USA
Kiosk display
5000 Meadowood Mall Circle
Reno, NV 89502
Ossi Kalervo Korkeila
DBA: Korkeila Appraisal Services
Real estate appraisals
45 Clydesdale Drive
Reno, NV 89508
Premier Mortgage Resources L.L.C.
Rich Forde
DBA: Premier Mortgage Resources
Mortgage lending
10775 Double R Blvd.
Suite 124
Reno, NV 89521
ISP2 Reno, Inc.
Sangam Patel
DBA: Ike's Love and Sandwiches
Sandwich shop
2175 N. Virginia St.
Unit 2
Reno, NV 89503
Trim-Line
of Reno, Inc.
Eric Nagy
DBA: Trimline Truck & Accessories
Vehicle accessories
1660 Greg St.
Sparks, NV 89431
Arturo Aguilera-Diaz
DBA: A & A Trailer Repair and More
Trailer and diesel repair
6489 Oneida Court
Sun Valley, NV 89433
Benito Moreno-Arroyo
DBA: Rancho Handyman
Handyman services
17889 Empire Court
Reno, NV 89508
Leading Ladies LLC
Sara Virginia Sims
DBA: Leading Ladies
Event planning
15370 Toll Road
Reno, NV 89521
TAW Pizza
Enterprises L.L.C.
Todd Andrew Williamson
DBA: Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza
Restaurant
2955 N. McCarran Blvd.
No. 103
Sparks, NV 89431
James S. Bryant Inc.
James Bryant, III
DBA: Bryant Electric
Electrical contractor
12360 West Ridge Drive
Reno, NV 89511
Antonio Albiniano
DBA: NV This
Online web magazine
921 University Place
Reno, NV 89512
Pro Tec
Refrigeration, Inc.
Kenneth Joseph Prodan
DBA: Prodan Mechanical
Refrigeration and general contractor
3640 N. 39th Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85019
Scott Sumrall
DBA: Sparks Hearing & Balance
Audiology clinic
634 Pyramid Way
Sparks, NV 89431
Jeanne Rae Bird
DBA: The Golden Nest
Residential board and care services
7615 Crest Bluff Drive
Reno, NV 89506
Benjamin Barlow
DBA: CTF Arms
Gunsmith
5610 Wedgewood Circle
Sparks, NV 89436
Outrider, LLC
Elisa Bandelin
DBA: Washoe Veterinary Chiropractic
Animal chiropractic services
12420 Westridge Drive
Reno, NV 89511
Mr. Mango Inc.
Iakov Kolosov
DBA: Mr. Mango and Friends
Fruit sales
5000 Meadowood Mall Circle
Reno, NV 89502
Claire Ann McNeil
DBA: Brow Love 775
Beautification services
5255 Longley Lane
Reno, NV 89511
CSG Holdings NV LLC
Matthew Perelman
DBA: Massage Envy
Massage therapy
6795 S. Virginia St.
Suite A
Reno, NV 89511
CSG Holdings NV LLC
Matthew Perelman
DBA: Massage Envy
Massage therapy
155 Disc Drive
Suite 109
Sparks, NV 89436
CSG Holdings NV LLC
Matthew Perelman
DBA: Massage Envy
Massage therapy
5110 Mae Anne Ave.
Reno, NV 89523
Robert Wells Hixson, III
DBA: Dimensions Plus
Drafting service
2950 Parkland Drive
Sparks, NV 89434
Isaac John Hearne
DBA: Laser and Cataract Center
Eye surgery
294 E. Moana Lane
Suite 22
Reno, NV 89502
Juan Mean
Burrito Inc.
Daniel Joseph Labarbera
DBA: Burrito Bandito
Restaurant
1425 George Ferris Drive
Suite M111
Sparks, NV 89434
Irene Rangel
DBA: Irene's Housekeeping Service
Housekeeping
11660 Deodar Way
Reno, NV 89506
Carol Lynn Conway
DBA: Bluewater Bookkeeping Services
Bookkeeping services
8371 Dolly Varden
Kings Beach, CA 96143
Luminous Salon LLC
Stephanie Colleen Holcomb
DBA: Luminous Salon
Salon
145 Hillcrest Drive
Suite F
Reno, NV 89509
Arnaldo Flores
Laus and Rechia
Paula Mercado Laus
DBA: Pinoy Medico
Physician management services
2135 Wind Walker Drive
Reno, NV 89521
Angelika
Mercedez Prieto
DBA: All Dolled Up
Spa and salon
854 Sparks Blvd.
Sparks, NV 89436
Ana Graciela
Neri Saldana
DBA: Deluxe Cleaning
Cleaning services
8499 Corrigan Way
Reno, NV 89506
Jairo Alvarez-Chavarin and Ricardo
Mireles Garcia
DBA: R & J Hub
Online retail
1543 Delucchi Lane
Unit I
Reno, NV 89502
Pathway Partners
Vet Management
Company LLC
Harry Zimmerman
DBA; Eye Care For Animals
Veterinary clinic
9720 S. Virginia St.
Unit D
Reno, NV 89511
Bayside Nevada LLC
Bayside Capital, Co., Inc.
John Schubin
DBA: Tampa Industrial Park
Real estate investments
2400 Tampa Way
Reno, NV 89512
Alan Michael Metzger
DBA: Nevada Rocks
Jewelry
2720 Solari Drive
Reno, NV 89509
Alan Michael Metzger
DBA: Rock NV Jewelry
Jewelry
2720 Solari Drive
Reno, NV 89509
Blue Waters NV LLC
John Cole
DBA: West 2nd Street Storage
Storage unit building
1235 W. 2nd St.
Reno, NV 89503
T-Marketing LLC
Tristyn Loehden
DBA: T-Marketing
Marketing
1190 Skinner Drive
Washoe Valley, NV 89704
Diana Maye Bracy
DBA: Bear Creek Shop
Candle and soap sales
17975 W. Aspen Circle
Reno, NV 89508
Property Care Systems LLC
Allison Benesch
DBA: Property Care Systems
Landscaping
250 Los Arboles Lane
Sparks, NV 89441
MAS Wireless LLC
Manuel Armenta
DBA: Cricket Wireless
Retail wireless store
2227 S. 48th St.
Suite B-D
Tempe, AZ 85282
Glenda Cartagena Rivadeneira
DBA: Cartagena's Cleaning Service
Residential and commercial cleaning services
1385 Castle Way
Reno, NV 89512
Manuel Antonio Caceres
DBA: GS Brand
E-Commerce
5105 Colina Drive
Sparks, NV 89436
Crescent Arlene Henry
DBA: Battle Born Nutrition
Nutrition
11730 Rustic Ridge Court
Sparks, NV 89441
Donut Bistro Pho Noodle LLC
Li Wen Yu
DBA: Donut Bistro Pho Noodle
Restaurant
465 South Meadows Parkway
Suite 21
Reno, NV 89521
Mark Bolin
DBA: Fat Boy's Foods
Food truck
1740 Stratford Drive
Reno, NV 89512
Nathan Makowski
DBA: All Commercial Cabinets
Commercial cabinet manufacturing
960 Matley Lane
No. 13
Reno, NV 89502
Cameron Elizabeth Evans
DBA: Camgea
Public relations
1515 Plumas St.
Reno, NV 89509
Mark Denha
DBA: Wireless Vision, LLC
Independent contractor for T-Mobile Wireless
57 Damonte Ranch Parkway
Reno, NV 89521
Almighty Electric Inc.
Todd Barnes
DBA: Almighty Electric Inc.
Electrical contractor
2927 Moose Ridge Drive
Reno, NV 89523
Original Evergreen Experience LLC
Caroline Di Diego
DBA: OEX Club
Design vacation club
866 Tahoe Blvd.
Suite 214
Incline Village, NV 89451
Vector Security, Inc.
Pamela Petrow
DBA: Vector Security Networks
Life safety and security alarms
2000 Ericsson Drive
Warrendale, PA 15086
Max McCombs
DBA: ACME
Property management
1655 Heitman Court
Reno, NV 89513
BSIR LLC
Christopher Parker
DBA: Mill Street Market & Deli
Convenience store and gas station
3200 Mill St.
Suite B
Reno, NV 89502
John Franklin Roleson
DBA: I Love Popcorn
Gourmet popcorn
3970 Jasper Lane
Reno, NV 89509
BSM Financial, Inc.
Bruce Maller
DBA: Progressive Surgical Solutions
Ambulatory surgery center consulting
893 Incline Way
Incline Village, NV 89451
Terri Key
DBA: Key Elements
Jewelry sales
4445 Mountaingate Drive
Reno, NV 89519
Halle Renee Padilla
DBA: All Dolled Up
Spa and salon
854 Sparks Blvd.
Sparks, NV 89436
Yuki Oday
DBA: Pinecove
Internet sales of pet products
3310 Cashill Blvd.
Reno, NV 89509
Lakshmi Narala
DBA: S.S. Smoke & Liquor
Smoke, liquor and convenience store
1475 S. Wells Ave.
Reno, NV 89502
Douglas County
Jan. 8-12
David Brown
DBA: Brown Surveying
Land surveying
775-400-1305
1353 Santa Cruz Drive
Minden, NV 89423
Colin Pears
DBA: Coloin Pears Construction
Contractor
775-691-7444
3690 Ranch Crest Drive
Reno, NV 89509
Marisa Carla Casarez
DBA: Covert 82
Jewelry, computer, sales and service
775-450-3061
1279 Melborn Way
Minden, NV 89423
Patrick McMullen
DBA: Rogers Carpet One Floor & Home Store
Carpet and floor coverings
775-267-2555
971 Topsy Lane
Suite 322
Carson City, NV 89705
Mark Denha
DBA: Wireless Vision, LLC
Independent contractor for T-Mobile
248-865-0900
956 Topsy Lane
Suite 102
Carson City, NV 89705