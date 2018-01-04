Northern Nevada Business Weekly hires new reporter

RENO, Nev. — The Northern Nevada Business Weekly has hired a news reporter, Kaleb M. Roedel, who began his new role in Reno on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Roedel — born in Minnesota, raised in Wisconsin, and a Michigander at heart — has spent the last 10 years writing for newspapers and media organizations, covering everything from sports to entertainment to business news.

Since working in 2007 as a sports editor for a small daily paper in Southern Minnesota, Roedel, a Minnesota State University, Mankato, graduate, has written for myriad publications in a variety of locations.

He spent two years in Ann Arbor, Mich., as a reporter for AnnArbor.com — where his writing topics ranged from the University of Michigan football team to the indie music scene. Roedel also spent time as a sports editor in North Carolina before returning to Minnesota to helm the sports section at the Owatonna People's Press.

In the summer of 2015, Roedel and his now-wife, Rachel, a Reno native who he met in Minnesota, migrated west to Northern Nevada.

Soon after, Roedel was hired as a reporter at the Sierra Sun in Truckee, Calif., where he spent a year covering everything under the sun — music, recreation, environment, real estate development and more.

Recommended Stories For You

Roedel worked most recently as a digital content producer at News 4-Fox 11 in Reno. There, he covered breaking news in the greater Reno-Tahoe area and helped manage the TV station's social media accounts.

At the NNBW, Roedel will cover topics that impact all businesses, big and small, across the greater Northern Nevada and Lake Tahoe regions, including economic trends, workforce development, innovation and sustainability, among others.

"This is an exciting time to be in Northern Nevada," Roedel said. "I'm eager to report on not only business news, but also to write in-depth features and reports focusing on the greater economic landscape in this area."

Feel free to email Kaleb at kroedel@nnbw.biz or contact him at 775-850-2286, ext. 16362, with story ideas and talking points. You can also reach him on social media through his Twitter (@kaleb_roedel) and Instagram (@kaleb_ray) accounts.