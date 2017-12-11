Northern Nevada casino revenues up in October

Northern Nevada's casinos did a solid business in October, as state data show year-over-year increases in gross revenues in all markets except for the north shore of Lake Tahoe.

The report by the Nevada Gaming Control Board shows Washoe County's gaming revenue, or "win," increased 3.3 percent in October compared with October 2016.

For the first four months of the current fiscal year, Washoe's total revenues are running nearly 6 percent above the pace of 2016, the report showed.

Within the county, casinos in Reno saw a 3.3 percent rise and casinos in Sparks saw a slight half-percentage point increase. But resorts in Incline Village and Crystal Bay at Tahoe saw a 3.5 percent decline.

At Tahoe's south shore, casinos at Stateline in Douglas County saw the region's biggest increase, 16.2 percent, over October 2016.

Along the Carson City-Carson Valley corridor, gaming establishments' October revenues rose a fraction of a percentage point.

In northeastern Nevada, casinos in Elko County saw a half-point rise in October.

But in Southern Nevada, casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, which by itself generates more than one-half of the statewide total, saw a 6 percent drop in gaming revenues from October 2016.

That helped hold the statewide October gaming revenue increase to just three-tenths of a percent over a year earlier, the report showed.