Northern Nevada CCIM chapter honored with 2 awards of distinction

James Robertson (CCIM Region 2 Vice President) stands with Northern Nevada CCIM Chapter President Carole Brill and Endowment Fund Gala honoree Dewey Struble. The Dewey Struble Endowment Scholarship Fund Gala was held on Oct. 18, 2019, and was one of the Chapter’s accomplishments recognized by the CCIM Institute’s President’s Cup Award.

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — The Certified Commercial Investment Members (CCIM) of Northern Nevada chapter received two awards of distinction, the Chapter of Excellence and the President’s Cup Award, during the CCIM Institute’s Midyear Governance Meetings which were held virtually April 16-21.

The CCIM Institute holds the annual President’s Cup Awards to recognize chapter innovation and outstanding programs including membership recruitment; retention; education promotion; programs; special events; and fundraisers.

“This is the first time our chapter has won the coveted President’s Cup Award, and we couldn’t be more honored that our efforts have been recognized on an international level. We look forward to further building on our success with great momentum,” Carole Brill, Chapter President 2018-19, said in a press release.

The Northern Nevada CCIM Chapter was recognized by the Institute “for creating programs that effectively help promote the CCIM Designation, offering educational opportunities for its members and sponsoring local organizations such as NAIOP and Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation,” per the release.

The Chapter has grown both membership and sponsorship in the last year, according to the release, and has supported ongoing education focused on commercial real estate through its scholarship program and a number of continuing education classes.

“Arguably our biggest accomplishment in 2019 to be recognized by the Institute was the full funding of our Dewey Struble Endowment Scholarship Fund,” Sam Douglass, current Chapter President, said in a statement. “Through this fund, CCIM Candidates will have access to valuable educational scholarships in perpetuity. Last year, our members and sponsors made a lasting impact in the future of Northern Nevada commercial real estate, forever.”

The Northern Nevada CCIM Chapter holds a variety of educational and networking opportunities throughout the year. For more information, visit http://www.nnevadaccim.com.