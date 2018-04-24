Northern Nevadan contractors honored at 19th annual PINNACLE Awards

RENO, Nev. — Northern Nevada's construction community showcased its best work of the past year at the annual PINNACLE Awards, sponsored by the Nevada Chapter AGC.

The Projects In Northern Nevada Achieving Construction Leadership Excellence, or PINNACLE Awards program, was established in 1999 to honor the "Best of the Best" in Northern Nevada construction projects; recognizing construction leadership, excellence and community spirit.

Independent judges from the Utah AGC Chapter, measured entries based on safety, craftsmanship, challenges met, client relations, innovation and "green" building practices. Projects must have been completed during the 2017 calendar year.

General Engineering Construction and Building Construction projects vie separately for the PINNACLE Award in two divisions: under and over $5 million. Specialty Contractors vie for the PINNACLE in the over and under $500,000 $500,000 category.

Projects within these divisions compete in three categories:

• Meeting the Challenge of a Difficult Job

• Sensitivity to Environment/History/Culture

• Contractor's Innovation

This year, there were 18 nominees from 14 companies. The PINNACLE and "People's Choice" Award winners were announced at a luncheon, emceed by Assemblywoman Teresa Benitez-Thompson and Nevada Sen. Ben Kieckhefer, on April 20, at the Peppermill in Reno.

2017 PINNACLE AWARD WINNERS

Building Contractors Over $5 Million: Meeting the Challenge of a Difficult Job

Q&D Construction — E.L. Wiegand Fitness Center

Building Contractors Over $5 Million: Sensitivity to Environment/History/Culture

Clark/Sullivan Construction — UNR Palmer Engineering Renovation

Building Contractors Under $5 Million: Meeting the Challenge of a Difficult Job

United Construction Company — University Studies Abroad Consortium Annex

General Engineering Contractors Over $5 Million: Meeting the Challenge of a Difficult Job

Ames Construction, Inc. — USA Parkway Design-Build Project

General Engineering Contractors Under $5 Million: Meeting the Challenge of a Difficult Job

Granite Construction Company — NDOT 834-17 Emergency Agreement

General Engineering Contractors Over $5 Million: Contractor's Innovation

Granite Construction Company — Pyramid/McCarran Intersection Improvement Project

General Engineering Contractors Under $5 Million: Sensitivity to Environment/History/Culture

Resource Development Company — Fleish Penstock Replacement

Specialty Contractors Over $500,000: Meeting the Challenge of a Difficult Job

Savage and Son, Inc. — National Bowling Stadium

Specialty Contractors Over $500,000: Sensitivity to Environment/History/Culture

Sierra Nevada Construction, Inc. — The Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe: Threshold Projects

People's Choice Award Winner (voted by event attendees)

Resource Development Company — Fleish Penstock Replacement