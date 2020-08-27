Northern Nevada’s jobless rate continues to trend far better than the south
CARSON CITY, Nev. — Last week, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation released unemployment statistics for July, showing the state finished the month with a jobless rate of 14% after adding 14,800 jobs during the month, down from June’s rate of 15.2%.
On Wednesday, DETR released updated region-specific statistics, showing a continuing trend that Northern Nevada’s jobless rate is in a much better position than the south, due to Souther Nevada’s heavy reliance on jobs in the gambling and resort/hospitality sectors.
Specifically, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Statistical Area had an unemployment rate of 16.4% in July, with 181,335 unemployed individuals out of labor force of 1,102,994.
In Reno-Sparks, however, the jobless rate was significantly lower at 8.1% in July, with 19,759 unemployed out of a labor force of 244,774. Carson City’s jobless rate was 8% in July — 2,035 unemployed out of 25,300.
“Nevada has added jobs for the third straight month in July, though at a slower pace than in previous months,” David Schmidt, Chief Economist for DETR, said in a Wednesday statement. “… The challenges posed by the pandemic continue to weigh on the labor market, and the response to COVID-19 by businesses and the public continues to evolve.
“As the public health situation continues to develop, we will see corresponding impacts in employment and unemployment in the months ahead.”
Below are highlights from DETR’s Wednesday, Aug. 26, report:
- Las Vegas increased by 12,000 jobs (1.3%) since June, with the trade, transportation, and utilities sector growing the most by 3,900 jobs (2.4%). Compared to July 2019, total employment saw a decrease of 132,100 jobs (-12.8%), with leisure and hospitality sector down the most by 74,100 jobs (-25.0%).
- Reno-Sparks had an increase by 1,500 jobs (0.7%) since June, with the professional and business services sector growing the most by 400 jobs (1.4%). Compared to July 2019, total employment saw a decrease of 16,400 jobs (-6.6%), with leisure and hospitality sector down the most by 5,800 jobs (-14.5%).
- Carson City experienced an increase by 800 jobs (2.8%) since June, with the manufacturing sector growing the most by 100 jobs (3.8%). Compared to July 2019, total employment saw a decrease of 1,600 jobs (-5.2%), with trade, transportation and utilities sector down the most by 500 jobs (-11.6%).
- Las Vegas’ unemployment was 16.4% in July compared to June’s rate of 17.8% and 4.3% in July 2019.
- Reno-Sparks unemployment was 8.1% in July compared to June’s rate of 8.7% and 3.2% in July 2019.
- Carson City’s unemployment was 8% in July compared to June’s rate of 8.8% and 3.8% in July 2019.
- The unemployment rate in the Elko area was 5% in July, compared to June’s rate of 5.3% and 3.1% in July 2019.
- Fallon’s unemployment was 5.6% in July compared to June’s rate of 5.7% and 3.6% in July 2019.
- Douglas County’s unemployment rate was 7.9% in July compared to June’s rate of 9.1% and 3.7% in July 2019.
Buzz Harris: Buying a business? Have a good ‘entrance strategy’ (Voices)
“A well-written offer to purchase will contain all the language necessary to successfully transfer a business while offering a number of contingencies that will give both the buyer and seller the required safeguards,” writes Buzz Harris.