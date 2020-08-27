Northern Nevada’s jobless rate continues to trend far better than the south

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Last week, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation released unemployment statistics for July, showing the state finished the month with a jobless rate of 14% after adding 14,800 jobs during the month, down from June’s rate of 15.2%.

On Wednesday, DETR released updated region-specific statistics, showing a continuing trend that Northern Nevada’s jobless rate is in a much better position than the south, due to Souther Nevada’s heavy reliance on jobs in the gambling and resort/hospitality sectors.

Specifically, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Statistical Area had an unemployment rate of 16.4% in July, with 181,335 unemployed individuals out of labor force of 1,102,994.

In Reno-Sparks, however, the jobless rate was significantly lower at 8.1% in July, with 19,759 unemployed out of a labor force of 244,774. Carson City’s jobless rate was 8% in July — 2,035 unemployed out of 25,300.

“Nevada has added jobs for the third straight month in July, though at a slower pace than in previous months,” David Schmidt, Chief Economist for DETR, said in a Wednesday statement. “… The challenges posed by the pandemic continue to weigh on the labor market, and the response to COVID-19 by businesses and the public continues to evolve.

“As the public health situation continues to develop, we will see corresponding impacts in employment and unemployment in the months ahead.”

Below are highlights from DETR’s Wednesday, Aug. 26, report: