Northern Nevada’s technology gurus honored at NCET, EDAWN awards

Summit VMS Venture of the Year: Chuck and Relina Shirley, HideIt Mounts

Educator of the Year: Dr. Kirk Bronander, professor of Internal Medicine & Medical Director of Simulation, UNR School of Medicine

Technologist of the Year: Ronald Millbank, director of Information Technology, Reno Diagnostic Centers

Best Use of Technology by a Nonprofit: Northern Nevada Math Club

Financial Services Organization of the Year: Watershed Growth Ventures

Creative Services Organization of the Year: Three Sticks Productions

Medical/Health Services Company of the Year: The Orthopaedic Implant Company

Manufacturing Company of the Year: Quality Plastics Inc.

Logistics Company of the Year: ITS Logistics

RENO, Nev. — Technology could be the most significant growth industry in Northern Nevada since the legalization of gaming in 1931.

With that in mind, NCET and the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) recently recognized those helping to turn the region into a tech hub.

The 2018 NCET Tech Awards and the EDAWN Entrepreneurial Support Awards were announced during an awards dinner on April 5 at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. More than 300 people attended the event.

"This is an opportunity to recognize people and organizations doing really cool technology things in this community," Dave Archer, president and CEO of NCET told the NNBW. "I do this full time, 80 hours a week and every year I'm amazed at the companies I hear about for the first time when someone nominates them for an award; companies that go under the radar and yet are doing amazing things."

The NCET Technology Awards event, in its 11th year, celebrates the Northern Nevada individuals and companies who have enhanced the growth and prestige of technology community. The EDAWN Awards, which joined the program about five years ago, recognize the people and resources that have played an integral part in contributing to the growth of the community.

"Most of the awards focuses on people doing great work in the egosystem," Doug Erwin, EDAWN vice president of entrepreneurial development told the NNBW. "We wanted to highlight people behind the scenes supporting entrepreneurs."

Recognizing technology companies and people is "important for a variety of reasons. They are the jobs and skills of the future and those tend to be higher wage jobs," Erwin said.

Archer hopes see even more participation next year.

"Because we depend on nominations from the community, start thinking now who they want to nominate next year," Archer said.

Visit ncet.org/category/tech-awards to learn more.