Northern Nevada’s technology gurus honored at NCET, EDAWN awards
April 12, 2018
NCET Awards
Technology Company of the Year: Noble Studios
NCET Technology Hall of Fame: TMCC William N. Pennington Applied Technology Center
Aerospace Company of the Year: Strix Imaging
Entertainment Technology Company of the Year: Peppermill Reno
Food Manufacturer/Processing Company of the Year: Nutrient Foods
Logistics Company of the Year: ITS Logistics
Manufacturing Company of the Year: Quality Plastics Inc.
Medical/Health Services Company of the Year: The Orthopaedic Implant Company
Software Company of the Year: Rehearsal
Technology Startup of the Year: Breadware
Creative Services Organization of the Year: Three Sticks Productions
Financial Services Organization of the Year: Watershed Growth Ventures
Professional Services Organization of the Year: Fennemore Craig, P.C.
Best Use of Technology by a Nonprofit: Northern Nevada Math Club
Technologist of the Year: Ronald Millbank, director of Information Technology, Reno Diagnostic Centers
Educator of the Year: Dr. Kirk Bronander, professor of Internal Medicine & Medical Director of Simulation, UNR School of Medicine
Technology Advocate – Creative Services: Phil Karam, A/V Director, Eldorado Resort Casino
Technology Advocate – Professional Services: Tyson Falk, policy analyst, McDonald Carano
Rising Star of the Year – Creative Services: Kurt Thigpen, CEO, Ace Studios
Rising Star of the Year – Professional Services: Justin Sherman, staff accountant, CliftonLarsonAllen LLP
Rising Star of the Year – Technical Services: Kevin Jones, creative & technical director, KPS3
Special Recognition Award: Bryan McArdle,program director/operations manager; Summit VMS, vice president, Entrepreneurial Development, EDAWN
—–
EDAWN Awards
Summit VMS Venture of the Year: Chuck and Relina Shirley, HideIt Mounts
Visionary Award: Ethan Clift
Mentor of the Year: Shari Pheasant
Program of the Year: InNEVator 2017
Trailblazer Award: Lauren Klein
RENO, Nev. — Technology could be the most significant growth industry in Northern Nevada since the legalization of gaming in 1931.
With that in mind, NCET and the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) recently recognized those helping to turn the region into a tech hub.
The 2018 NCET Tech Awards and the EDAWN Entrepreneurial Support Awards were announced during an awards dinner on April 5 at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. More than 300 people attended the event.
"This is an opportunity to recognize people and organizations doing really cool technology things in this community," Dave Archer, president and CEO of NCET told the NNBW. "I do this full time, 80 hours a week and every year I'm amazed at the companies I hear about for the first time when someone nominates them for an award; companies that go under the radar and yet are doing amazing things."
The NCET Technology Awards event, in its 11th year, celebrates the Northern Nevada individuals and companies who have enhanced the growth and prestige of technology community. The EDAWN Awards, which joined the program about five years ago, recognize the people and resources that have played an integral part in contributing to the growth of the community.
"Most of the awards focuses on people doing great work in the egosystem," Doug Erwin, EDAWN vice president of entrepreneurial development told the NNBW. "We wanted to highlight people behind the scenes supporting entrepreneurs."
Recognizing technology companies and people is "important for a variety of reasons. They are the jobs and skills of the future and those tend to be higher wage jobs," Erwin said.
Archer hopes see even more participation next year.
"Because we depend on nominations from the community, start thinking now who they want to nominate next year," Archer said.
Visit ncet.org/category/tech-awards to learn more.
