Northern NV business leaders asked to donate to AHA’s 2020 Executive Challenge

RENO, Nev. — The American Heart Association is issuing a challenge to businesses and executives in the region.

All money raised in the Northern Nevada 2020 Executive Challenge will support AHA’s Heart & Stroke Walk in Northern Nevada. Phil MacDougall, executive director of Western Industrial Nevada, is this year’s Executive Challenge Chair.

“I’m proud to lead this important challenge this year, because it’s more important than ever to fund medical research and support the heart and stroke survivors in our community,” Phil MacDougall said in a press release. “COVID-19 is having a detrimental impact on those with cardiovascular disease, so every dollar we raise in this challenge will support the American Heart Association’s overall efforts to fight COVID-19. Our community is full of generous leaders and I challenge each one of them to join me in this fight.”

Area business leaders and CEOs are encouraged to set a personal fundraising goal of at least $3,000 and raise money between May 14 and July 1. Funds will go toward the 2020 Northern Nevada Heart & Stroke Walk campaign.

Those who raise at least $1,000 by July 1 will be featured on this year’s Rock the Walk billboard, donated by Lamar Advertising.

Go to nevadaheartwalk.com/leaderswithheart to learn more.