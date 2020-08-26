Northern NV businesses help raise over $25,000 for Operation Backpack

RENO, Nev. — Operation Backpack, Volunteer of America’s (VOA-NCNN) annual drive for students in need, collected over $85,000 in a virtual drive to purchase school supplies for more than 3,000 children through a collaborative effort among 19 local businesses, 9 corporate sponsors and over 900 donors throughout Northern California and Northern Nevada.

In Northern Nevada, over $25,000 was raised, according to an Aug. 13 press release, exceeding the goal for the region.

VOA’s Operation Backpack provides children with brand new, grade-appropriate backpacks and supplies to families and children in VOA’s ReStart program in Reno. Additional packs and supplies will be distributed to other local partners.

VOA-NCNN works closely with the Washoe County School District’s Children in Transition program (CIT), providing them with important PPE and over 1,000 backpacks for them to distribute.

In addition, VOA was able to help the Northern Nevada Paiute Tribe with 150 backpacks, PPE, and 23 filled packs for children in the NNMC.

“Having a new backpack, along with school supplies, and this year face masks and hand sanitizer provides confidence which helps a child’s self-esteem. We hope the additional PPE provided this year will help everyone feel a little safer as well.,” Linda Grace, Regional Development Officer, VOA-NCNN, said in a statement. “Feeling prepared alongside every other child in the classroom is crucial to their ability to thrive. VOA-NCNN is very grateful to work with sponsors, partners, volunteers, and donors who understand the importance of this cause and the children it supports.”

Operation Backpack sponsors included, but aren’t limited to, Sutter Health, The Ozmen Foundation, Great Basin Federal Credit Union, Keller Williams Group One, Inc., Wells Fargo Advisors, and A and H Insurance.