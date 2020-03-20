Northern NV businesses partner with United Way to launch emergency fund

Reno-area businesses are partnering with the United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra to launch the UWNNS Emergency Assistance Fund in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo: Kevin MacMillan

RENO, Nev. — The United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra on March 19 announced the launch of the UWNNS Emergency Assistance Fund to support local work in helping meet the increase of basic needs by local families and individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To donate, visit uwnns.org/EAF, or text “NVNOW” to 91999.

According to a press release, the NV Energy Foundation, Microsoft Reno and Bank of America partnered as key funders to get the effort rolling.

Further, Plumas Bank set up an account, free of bank charges, to ensure 100% of donations go directly to Northern Nevadans.

“We know our community is facing uncertain times due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kelly Stevens, Community Impact Director of UWNNS, said in a statement. “… Our goal with this fund is to support those northern Nevadans most impacted by increasing funding to programs already working at the frontlines of providing basic needs.”

According to the United Way, applications for qualifying organizations will be available next week and announced on uwnns.org/EAF.

“Many families and organizations who will benefit from this fund could be devastated, and this will provide a valuable resource to many,” said Carolyn Barbash, NV Energy Vice President Community Relations and Business Development.

“During this unprecedented time, it is critically important for Microsoft to support globally, but also in our local communities,” added Carey Serfontein, GM and Site Lead, Microsoft’s Americas Operations Center in Reno.

For information on COVID-19 and a list of resources, the community is encouraged to visit uwnns.org/COVID19.