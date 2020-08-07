Northern NV companies donate drive-in movie event for children’s cancer foundation

The Peterbilt Truck Parts and Equipment facility in Sparks hosted the free drive-in movie event for Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation families.

Courtesy Photo

SPARKS, Nev. — Peterbilt Truck Parts and Equipment, Silver State International, Quick Space, Granite Construction Supply, Camelot Party Rentals and Cumulus Media Group collaborated recently on a drive-in donation event for the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation.

On July 25, NNCCF showed a screening of Disney Pixar’s “Cars” for free to local families impacted by childhood cancer at the Peterbilt Truck Parts and Equipment facility in Sparks, according to a July 28 press release.

“We’d like to thank all of the businesses that assisted our organization with this event,” NNCCF Executive Director Shirley Folkins-Roberts said in a statement. “Our families are often among the most vulnerable to COVID as they navigate treatment and will be isolated for an extended period of time.

“The way our community can come together to show support for our families and offer a safe night out is inspiring and we are grateful for their commitment and kindness.”

NNCCF_2

One of the characters in “Cars” happens to be a Peterbilt truck. As the main character Lightning McQueen is searching the highway for Mack, his transport trailer to his races, he pulls up next to a truck on the highway. He calls for Mack and the truck informs Lightning McQueen that he isn’t Mack — he is a Peterbilt truck.

“He’s a Peterbilt, just like the sign on the building!” an NNCCF child exclaimed during the showing.

All companies donated 100 percent of their services, time and materials to host the event specifically for the families of NNCCF.