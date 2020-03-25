Note from the publisher: Newspapers, media are essential business

Peter Bernhard is publisher of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly.

News about COVID-19 (coronavirus) is breaking by the minute around the world and right here in our communities across Northern Nevada.

As your trusted source for business news, we are committed to providing you constant reporting to keep you updated on what’s happening as it happens. Newspapers and media are essential business, and we remain open and continue to publish during these difficult and uncertain times.

Along with our print products, we also have our digital platforms, where you can find up-to-the-minute news on your desktop, smart phone or tablet. To further stay connected, you can sign up for daily email newsletters, in addition to following us on our various social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

During this health crisis, and as a part of our commitment to this community, we are providing free access to our digital news content without having a subscription.

However, it’s important to remember that we, too, are a business, and we rely on subscriptions and advertising revenue to be able to provide these services. We are offering subscription specials during this time. Email us for rates and to subscribe and support local media.

Want to subscribe to the Northern Nevada Business Weekly? Email our sales and subscriptions assistant, Sandra Peña, at spena@nevadanewsgroup.com for details.

Interested in digital and/or print advertising? Email Business Development Manager Melissa Saavedra at msaavedra@nevadanewsgroup.com for rates and other options, including sponsorship opportunities for upcoming events and special sections.

And as always, whether it’s related or not to COVID-19, you can email our newsroom at editor@nnbw.com at any time if you have a press release or a story to share about business in Northern Nevada.

We hope you will continue to support local businesses. Together we can overcome the health and economic challenges caused by COVID-19 — knowing that when this pandemic is over, we will come through on the other side stronger than ever.

Sincerely, and in good health,

