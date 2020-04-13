Note from the publisher: The importance of supporting local journalism

Peter Bernhard is president and CEO of the Nevada News Group.

Nevada News Group

Every business in the country is facing an unclear future due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Nevada News Group included.

Today, we are asking for you to help support our efforts. The Nevada News Group is now accepting donations to help offset decreased advertising revenues as a result of temporary business closures and other coronavirus impacts across Northern Nevada.

Newspapers and media are essential business, and we remain open and continue to publish during these difficult and uncertain times.

As I’ve written previously, during this health crisis, and as a part of our commitment to this community, we are providing free access to our digital news content without having a subscription.

Like many other businesses across the region, we have applied for COVID-related SBA loans and have implemented cost-cutting measures to keep the business operating, but any amount you’re willing to donate helps as our teams continue to bring relevant news and information to our communities.

There is important work left to do in our communities, and with your help, together, we can make it through this crisis. We appreciate greatly your support of local journalism.

If you would like to donate, please call a Customer Service Representative at 775-882-2515. Due to social distancing and limited office hours, if there is no answer, please leave a message and we will contact you as soon as possible.

Ask about special donation opportunities in exchange for a free one-year subscription to any Nevada News Group publication.

Please note: The Nevada News Group is a for-profit organization. This is not a tax-deductible donation, and the Nevada News Group reserves the right to refuse any donations.

And as always, if you’re interested in digital and/or print advertising for the Northern Nevada Business Weekly, please email NNBW Business Development Manager Melissa Saavedra at msaavedra@nevadanewsgroup.com for rates and other options, including sponsorship opportunities for upcoming events and special sections.

Sincerely, and in good health,

Peter Bernhard

Peter Bernhard is Publisher and CEO of the Nevada News Group, which comprises the Northern Nevada Business Weekly, Nevada Appeal, Lahontan Valley News and The Record-Courier. He can be reached at pbernhard@nevadanewsgroup.com for comment.