NV Energy donated $3.5 million to nonprofits in 2019; 81 in Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. — The NV Energy Foundation, NV Energy and its employees donated a total of $6.9 million in 2019, the company announced.

According to a March 5 press release, that total is made up of both financial and in-kind donations, including nearly 38,000 volunteer hours, to support Nevada nonprofit organizations in the last year.

“We are proud to power the lives of our customers by not only providing reliable power, but by supporting the organizations and causes that are making a difference in our Nevada communities,” Doug Cannon, NV Energy President and CEO, said in a statement. “I am fortunate to be surrounded by colleagues who regularly give thousands of hours to causes in our community that help make Nevada a great place to live and work.”

According to the press release, the NV Energy Foundation — which is funded by NV Energy, not its customers — impacted 153 nonprofit organizations through donations of nearly $3.5 million in 2019.

In Northern Nevada, foundation grants were provided to 81 nonprofits, some of which include: the Desert Research Institute for its Science Alive Program; Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful for its Christmas Tree Recycling Program; the Eddy House for support of its new facility for homeless youth; and Brewery Arts Center for its arts scholarship program for disadvantaged youth.

In addition, $300,000 was provided through the Special Assistance Fund for Energy (SAFE) — a program designed to assist people who, through income limitations or other unusual circumstances, find themselves in a situation where they are having difficulty paying their utility bills.

Meanwhile, employees donated $610,000 through NV Energy’s annual United Way employee giving campaign in 2019, making NV Energy Nevada’s largest donor to United Way in both the north and the south.

In addition, $1.8 million went to support various nonprofits and their events through company sponsorships and other donations.