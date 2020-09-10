NV Energy donates $10,000 to local Volunteers of America branch

RENO, Nev. — On Sept. 1, NV Energy announced a $10,000 grant to Volunteers of America Northern California and Northern Nevada $10,000 to help meet the urgent needs of people experiencing homelessness and isolation in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to NV Energy, the grant will help VOA-NCNN “continue to adapt systems and implement safety and distancing protocols; cover unforeseen expenses to sustain an increased and vital meal delivery service and care packages for isolated seniors, veterans, disabled, and clients supportive housing; purchase sanitation and other essential supplies for staff and clients.”

“Funding like this is critical in meeting the urgent needs of more than 1,000 residents and clients in its housing, mental health, and shelter programs,” according to a press release from the company.

“NV Energy consistently steps up to meet the needs of our community and recognizes the importance of these life-saving services. This time is no different,” Linda Grace, Regional Development Officer for NV Energy, said in a statement. “This timely funding will help us to remain responsive in these unprecedented times.