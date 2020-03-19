NV Energy expanding special assistance program due to COVID-19 impacts
CARSON CITY, Nev. — NV Energy is offering its Northern Nevada Special Assistance Fund for Energy program to people who are struggling because of the COVID-19 epidemic.
That program offers to help with energy bills across Northern Nevada for people with income limitations or other unusual circumstances.
A spokesman said that includes those impacted by the virus because of layoffs or who are unable to pay because they are self-isolated.
The spokesman said those who need help should go here for information.
The company has already announced it will suspend disconnects for non-payment to customers impacted by the virus and waive late fees and deposits for customers experiencing financial hardship.
City of Reno: Businesses that don’t close could face fines, suspensions
“The City of Reno has no desire to take enforcement action on businesses. However … the City can enforce the Governor’s order through multiple actions, which include, but are not limited to: • citations up to $1,000 per day • misdemeanor citations • summary suspension of a business license • revocation of a business license