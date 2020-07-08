NV Energy Foundation doles out $89,000 in 2020 scholarships

RENO, Nev. — NV Energy announced June 23 that the NV Energy Foundation has awarded $89,000 to 84 high school seniors in Nevada through the foundation’s Powerful Partnership Scholarship program.

According to a press release, scholarship recipients will pursue careers at accredited universities across America, including locally at Nevada State College, Truckee Meadows Community College, University of Nevada, Reno and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

“The NV Energy Foundation is proud to be able to honor these high school seniors with a scholarship as they further their education in the state of Nevada,” Tony Sanchez, Executive Vice President of Business Development and External Relations for NV Energy, said in a statement. “These students are engaged in academics, volunteerism and helping our community and we look forward to their continued successes in higher education and beyond.”

Over the past 21 years, the NV Energy Powerful Partnership Scholarship program has awarded more than $1.8 million to graduating seniors across Nevada. This year, 700 applications were received.

