NV Energy Foundation donates $7,000 for Reno-area STEM programs

RENO, Nev. — This week, the NV Energy Foundation presented a $7,000 grant to Envirolution to support the nonprofit's Project ReCharge program.

NV Energy representatives Katie Nannini and Mary Simmons presented Envirolution with a check during a Jan. 22 ceremony at O'Brien STEM Academy in Reno.

According to a pres release from Envirolution, Project ReCharge is a hands-on inquiry and project-based Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) curriculum and training program that engages students, teachers and staff.

"This interactive energy education program provides valuable professional development and classroom resources to teachers, who then empower middle school and high school students to become energy detectives focused on saving their school money through energy efficiency proposals," the release states. "Innovative lessons, energy data and interactive dashboards engage students and teachers as they learn about energy generation, consumption and efficiency.

Since 2015, Project ReCharge has reportedly partnered with 22 schools across 5 school districts in Northern Nevada, providing 75 teachers with more than 3,237 hours of professional development, valuable STEM curriculum and over $122,000 in classroom resources.

"This grant is a great step in partnering with the NV Energy Foundation on furthering STEM education in Nevada," Vanessa Robertson, executive director for Envirolution, said in a statement. "Envirolution is committed to supporting its teachers for the long-haul and the funds received from the NV Energy Foundation will not only help our teachers, but will engage students with real world STEM problems and solutions, something we need more than ever right now."

Recommended Stories For You

Added Mary Simmons, NV Energy's vice president of business development and community strategy: "NV Energy is proud to help support Envirolution and its Project ReCharge program. The program helps keep students engaged in the areas of (STEM) and will help students and teachers alike be successful."

For more information on Envirolution, visit http://www.envirolution.org, email renoinfo@envirolution.org or call 775-229-8488.

NV Energy maintains the nonprofit NV Energy Foundation, which is funded by NV Energy, not its customers. Visit nvenergy.com/foundation to learn more.