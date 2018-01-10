NV Energy seeks renewable proposals

NV Energy issued a request for proposals that could add up to 330-megawatts of new renewable energy projects to be built in Nevada.

The projects include potential integration of battery energy storage systems, will provide enough carbon-free electricity to power approximately 200,000 Nevada homes.

“As important as this opportunity is to further the state’s desire for clean energy, equally important is that we expect to deliver these renewable projects to customers without increasing rates,” said NV Energy’s President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Caudill.

The request for proposals seeks solar, geothermal, wind, biomass and biogas technology projects that are compliant with Nevada’s existing renewable portfolio standards. NV Energy will also, for the first time, consider adding supplemental battery energy storage systems that are integrated with the proposed renewable energy resource.

Projects will be evaluated on a number of factors, including best value to customers of NV Energy and creation of economic benefits to the State of Nevada.

Bids are due February 2, 2018. Projects proposed by successful bidders would require the approval of the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada. It is anticipated the projects would be completed and producing energy for customers by 2020 or 2021.

Interested parties can find more information at: https://www.nvenergy.com/2018RERFP and go to the “Steps to Complete” section of the website.