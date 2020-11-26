October jobs report: Reno-Sparks unemployment improves to 6.3%

October unemployment rates were mixed across Nevada’s metropolitan reporting areas, with modest gains in the Reno and Las Vegas reporting areas and a slight decrease in jobholders in Carson City.

Meanwhile, as has been the case since the spring due to jobs coming back amid the pandemic, Northern Nevada continues to fare far better than the south.

In Carson City, the jobless rate in October was 6.6%, despite a decrease of about 100 jobs during the month, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training & Rehabilitation’s updated October jobs report, released Nov. 25, which expounded on the state’s Nov. 18 report that revealed a 12% unemployment rate for the Silver State.

Total employment in the state’s capital was listed at 30,000. The unemployment rate is an improvement from September’s 6.9%.

The greater Reno-Sparks region added about 1,000 jobs during October, bringing total employment there to 236,700 for a rate of 6.3%. That number is four-tenths lower than it was in September.

The greater Las Vegas region, meanwhile, added some 12,000 jobs during the month bringing total employment there to 935,000.

The statewide jobless rate was listed at 11.8% unadjusted and 12% adjusted for seasonal changes in hiring. The highest unemployment rates all remain in the south, with Las Vegas-Paradise listed at 13.8% — that’s a reduction of 1.2% from September.

North Las Vegas has the state’s highest unemployment rate at 14.6%.

Eureka County is lowest at 2.8% with just 31 individuals seeking work.

Statewide, there were just under 1.55 million in the labor force with 1.36 million employed and 182,500 looking for work.