Olea Sensor Networks introduces heart device

Olea Sensor Networks, a Reno-based developer of intelligent sensors and analytic software for sensor network-based systems, has introduced OSN Quadcorder with HeartSignature, a prototype system for contactless and remote vital sign monitoring.

The system includes a wireless, contactless device, able to collect and process heart rate, respiration rate and heart rate variability data which can be easily viewed by anyone using Olea’s Quadcorder display, viewable on any mobile device. Using Olea’s intelligent sensor analytics, this data can be transmitted to the cloud for access by professional medical personnel for interpretation and diagnosis. No external wires and no contact with the body is required.

Unlike other devices on the market today, the Olea monitoring device requires absolutely no touching, no holding, is extremely lightweight (about 1 ounce) and may be slipped into a shirt pocket or worn on a lanyard. It also features the ability to provide an individual’s HeartSignature which identifies the patient based upon their uniquely identifying vital sign patterns.