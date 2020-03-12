ONCU launches financial program for student-athletes

RENO, Nev. — One Nevada Credit Union, the title sponsor of Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association, recently launched “Cent$ibleStart,” a new financial knowledge program to help NIAA student-athletes and families “build financial strength and stability,” according to the company.

The digital program is free to use.

“A key component of the partnership is providing real financial knowhow through over 50 different engaging and informative financial modules that can be consumed in just 3-6 minutes each,” according to a press release. “The program offers recommended playlists, and users can create customized playlists to match their family’s financial interests.”

Courses are available in English and Spanish, and topics include budgeting, paying for college, understanding credit scores and reports, banking online safely and securely, protecting your identity and more.

“Many people don’t know where to turn to get the information they need in a way that is easily digestible and understandable,” said Paul Parrish, One Nevada President and CEO. “We’re providing Nevada families with Cent$ibleStart, because we want the next generation and their families to be prepared and feel confident making good financial decisions.”

To learn more about One Nevada’s Cent$ibleStart program, visit onenevada.org/CentsibleStart.