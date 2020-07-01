ONCU partners with NIAA on $20,000 in scholarships for 20 student athletes

RENO, Nev. — The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association and One Nevada Credit Union are partnering to award $20,000 in scholarships to 20 Nevada student-athletes.

According to a June 17 press release, the $1,000 scholarships will be awarded as part of the NIAA / One Nevada annual Top Ten Student-Athletes of the Year Awards (10 students in Northern Nevada, 10 in the south), which are presented to the top students who excel in sports, maintain a high academic status, and volunteer in their community.

The annual banquets were canceled this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19; the students will be presented with their $1,000 scholarship through “special presentations throughout the state later this month.”

“The spirit of the Silver State is embodied in high school athletics and activities,” Bart Thompson, executive director of the NIAA, said in a statement. “The Top Ten winners we honored this year have achieved and maintained an exceptionally high level of excellence in all aspects of their lives. These will be our future leaders. They were dealt a horrible blow at the conclusion of their high school career. They have risen up and they move forward. They will continue to make a positive difference in our communities.”

“We’re proud to celebrate these student-athletes for their outstanding achievements,” added Paul Parrish, One Nevada President and CEO, in a statement. “It’s profoundly unfortunate that many student-athletes missed out on their last sports season. Still, we’re inspired by their perseverance to continue being outstanding students while giving back to their communities. That’s why we’re so pleased to award each of them a college scholarship in support of their education journey.”