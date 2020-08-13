One Nevada Credit Union opens new Lemmon Valley branch

The new ONCU branch is located in the Lemmon Valley Vista Hills Shopping Center.

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — One Nevada Credit Union opened its newest Northern Nevada branch in late July at 200 Vista Knoll Parkway, No. 100, in the Lemmon Valley Vista Hills Shopping Center.

According to an Aug. 4 press release, the Lemmon Valley location marks the third branch for One Nevada in Northern Nevada and the 15th branch in the state.

“We’re excited to announce our new branch in Lemmon Valley,” Paul Parrish, One Nevada President and CEO, said in a statement. “With its prime location and modern design, this new branch will bring added convenience and state of the art technology to our members who work or reside in this area of the community.”

The new branch offers digital check-in, in addition to two deposit-taking ATMs available onsite 24/7/365 and one drive-up ATM.